Nationals players finally get their game of golf with President Trump

The Washington Nationals’ trip to the White House in November apparently included some golf planning.

A group of players from the World Series champions played a round of golf with President Donald Trump on Sunday, according to an Instagram post from Nationals left-hander Patrick Corbin.

Also included in the group at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach were shortstop Trea Turner, catcher Kurt Suzuki, reliever Daniel Hudson, first baseman Ryan Zimmerman and former National Jayson Werth.

Each of the current players were in attendance for the Nationals’ trip to the White House following their title win over the Houston Astros, with Zimmerman and Suzuki giving glowing speeches about the president. That may or may not have played well with members of a fanbase that loudly booed Trump during his visit to Nationals Park in Game 5 of the World Series.

A visit to Trump’s golf club likely wasn’t too hard to plan, as the course is less than 10 miles away from the Nationals’ spring training facility in West Palm Beach.

Trump blew Nationals off a year ago

Funnily enough, this is the second straight year Trump made plans to play with a group of the Nationals, but only the first year in which he actually showed up.

During his introductory press conference with the Los Angeles Angels, ex-Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon said that Trump made plans to golf with him, Zimmerman and ace Stephen Strasburg at last year’s spring training, but failed to make an appearance.

[“Trump] actually bailed on Strasburg and Zim and I in spring training,” Rendon said. “We were supposed to golf together, and he didn’t show up.”

Winning a World Series will work wonders, apparently.

The Nationals are having a Trump-heavy offseason. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

