Nationals play the Athletics after Winker's 4-hit game

Washington Nationals (5-8, fourth in the NL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (6-8, third in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (1-0, 4.09 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Athletics: Joseph Boyle (1-1, 8.22 ERA, 2.22 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Nationals -132, Athletics +111; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals take on the Oakland Athletics after Jesse Winker had four hits on Friday in a 2-1 loss to the Athletics.

Oakland has gone 2-6 at home and 6-8 overall. The Athletics have a 3-0 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Washington has a 3-4 record in road games and a 5-8 record overall. The Nationals have gone 4-1 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: JJ Bleday has two doubles, a triple, a home run and five RBI for the Athletics. Shea Langeliers is 6-for-33 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

Joey Gallo leads Washington with three home runs while slugging .452. C.J. Abrams is 11-for-41 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .189 batting average, 2.87 ERA, outscored by three runs

Nationals: 4-6, .217 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (knee), Brent Rooker: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Aledmys Diaz: 60-Day IL (calf), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (knee), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (hip), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (rib), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Keibert Ruiz: day-to-day (illness), Hunter Harvey: day-to-day (arm), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (thumb), Stone Garrett: 10-Day IL (ankle), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Story continues

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press