Nationals, Mets postponed in Washington due to rain

The scoreboard indicates that the baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Mets has been postponed due to inclement weather, Wednesday, July 5, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The series finale between the New York Mets and Washington Nationals has been postponed because of rain.

The start of Wednesday's 7:05 p.m. game was delayed for 1 hour, 55 minutes before officials called it. No makeup date was immediately announced. New York's last scheduled visit to Nationals Park this season is Aug. 25-27.

Washington won the first two games of the series and is 9-3 against the Mets this season. The Nationals have outscored New York 81-44 with seven games left between the NL East rivals.

Jacob deGrom (8-3, 3.55 ERA) was scheduled to start for the Mets against right-hander Tanner Roark (6-6, 5.27).

The 2014 NL Rookie of the Year, deGrom is 4-0 with a 0.84 ERA in his last four outings. Roark has an 11.88 ERA over his last four starts.

The rainout gives the Mets consecutive days off Wednesday and Thursday going into their final series before the All-Star break, a three-game set in St. Louis. New York has lost three straight after winning seven of eight.

Banged-up outfielders Yoenis Cespedes (leg cramps) and Curtis Granderson (hip) missed time during the series in Washington, but both were in the posted Mets lineup Wednesday before the game was postponed.

Washington (50-34) remains in first place in the division and begins a four-game series against Atlanta on Thursday.