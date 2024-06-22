Nationals meet the Rockies with 1-0 series lead

Washington Nationals (37-38, third in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (26-50, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Mitchell Parker (5-3, 3.06 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Rockies: Cal Quantrill (6-5, 3.43 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Nationals -115, Rockies -104; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals face the Colorado Rockies leading the series 1-0.

Colorado is 15-23 in home games and 26-50 overall. The Rockies have gone 13-36 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Washington has a 20-19 record on the road and a 37-38 record overall. The Nationals have a 16-28 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Saturday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ezequiel Tovar has a .285 batting average to lead the Rockies, and has 23 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs. Charlie Blackmon is 14-for-37 with a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games.

Luis Garcia has 12 doubles, six home runs and 31 RBI for the Nationals. Lane Thomas is 12-for-39 with two doubles, a triple and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .279 batting average, 7.99 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Nationals: 7-3, .269 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adael Amador: 10-Day IL (oblique), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Elias Diaz: 10-Day IL (calf), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (rib), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kyle Freeland: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press