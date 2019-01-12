Nationals avoid arbitration with Rendon, Turner

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Washington Nationals avoided arbitration with two star infielders, reaching an $18.8 million deal with Anthony Rendon and a $3,725,000 agreement with Trea Turner.

The one-year deals Friday with Rendon and Turner left only two Washington players still eligible for arbitration. Outfielder Michael A. Taylor asked for $3.5 million, and the team offered $3.25 million. Reliever Kyle Barraclough asked for $2 million, and the team offered $1,725,000.

Rendon and the Nationals have indicated an interest in trying to reach agreement on a long-term contract for the third baseman, who made $12.3 million in 2018. He's been one of Washington's top players the past few years, a key member of the lineup and a top-flight infielder, and last season Rendon hit .308 with an NL-high 44 doubles, 24 homers and 92 RBIs.

Turner continued his progression as a key top-of-the-order member of the Nationals in 2018, when the shortstop played in all 162 games and led the NL with 43 stolen bases while batting .271 with 19 homers and 73 RBIs. Turner made $577,200 last season.

The Nationals acquired Barraclough from the Miami Marlins in a trade earlier this offseason.

