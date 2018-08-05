Nationals' Bryce Harper hit in knee by pitch, could sit out Sunday

Bryce Harper could be riding the bench Sunday.

The Nationals star was pulled from Saturday's doubleheader nightcap against Cincinnati after being hit in the right knee by a pitch from Reds reliever Austin Brice.

Harper was hit in the sixth inning and replaced defensively in the top of the seventh by Adam Eaton.

Washington lost the first game 7-1 but bounced back in the second for a 6-2 victory.

WATCH: Bryce Harper discusses his exit from Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader after getting hit by a pitch in the sixth inning. pic.twitter.com/j9NYfwfVfv — Nationals on MASN (@masnNationals) August 5, 2018

"He's OK, a little sore, stiff," Washington manager Dave Martinez said after the game, via ESPN. "He said he'll be all right. See how he wakes up tomorrow."

Harper, 25, is hitting .231 with 26 home runs and 67 RBIs through 108 games played this season. The six-time All-Star has been batting .359 with three home runs and 13 RBIs since the All-Star break.

The Nationals will wrap up their four-game series against the Reds at 1:35 p.m. ET Sunday.