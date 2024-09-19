Nationals aim to end 3-game slide, take on the Cubs

Washington Nationals (68-84, fourth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (77-75, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (6-13, 5.45 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 132 strikeouts); Cubs: Javier Assad (7-5, 3.27 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 116 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -179, Nationals +150; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals aim to end their three-game slide with a victory against the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago is 39-35 in home games and 77-75 overall. The Cubs have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .243.

Washington is 68-84 overall and 32-45 in road games. The Nationals have a 48-16 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Thursday is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seiya Suzuki leads the Cubs with a .278 batting average, and has 25 doubles, six triples, 20 home runs, 57 walks and 68 RBI. Nico Hoerner is 16-for-39 with two RBI over the last 10 games.

C.J. Abrams has 27 doubles, six triples, 20 home runs and 65 RBI for the Nationals. James Wood is 8-for-38 with a double, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .295 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .191 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Brennen Davis: 60-Day IL (ankle), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (finger), Julian Merryweather: 15-Day IL (knee), Ben Brown: 60-Day IL (neck), Luke Little: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hayden Wesneski: 15-Day IL (forearm), Colten Brewer: 60-Day IL (hand), Yency Almonte: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Nationals: Luis Garcia: day-to-day (wrist), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Call: 10-Day IL (leg), Joan Adon: 15-Day IL (biceps), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

