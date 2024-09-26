Nationals aim to break 3-game slide, take on the Royals

Kansas City Royals (84-74, third in the AL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (69-89, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Thursday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Michael Wacha (13-8, 3.28 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 143 strikeouts); Nationals: Patrick Corbin (6-13, 5.58 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 136 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Royals -172, Nationals +144; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals will try to stop their three-game skid when they play the Kansas City Royals.

Washington has a 36-41 record at home and a 69-89 record overall. The Nationals have a 14-23 record in games decided by one run.

Kansas City has an 84-74 record overall and a 39-38 record on the road. Royals hitters are batting a collective .250, which ranks third in the AL.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Garcia has 16 home runs, 27 walks and 65 RBI while hitting .278 for the Nationals. Jose Tena is 9-for-38 with two RBI over the last 10 games.

Salvador Perez has 27 doubles, 27 home runs and 103 RBI while hitting .272 for the Royals. Bobby Witt Jr. is 12-for-34 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 2-8, .202 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Royals: 3-7, .205 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Joan Adon: 60-Day IL (biceps), Alex Call: 10-Day IL (leg), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: James McArthur: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Stratton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vinnie Pasquantino: 10-Day IL (thumb), Will Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (back), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press