Nationally ranked Providence squeaks by rival Ardrey Kell in Friday showdown

Tim Donelli
·3 min read
Jeff Siner/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Two of the regions’ top high school baseball teams squared off Friday night as the undefeated Providence Panthers hosted the Ardrey Kell Knights.

Providence used great defense and solid pitching to best their rivals 2-1.

The Panthers’ two pitchers, starter Michael Forret who pitched four innings, and Eli Jerzembeck -- a South Carolina commit who tossed the final three frames -- combined to yield only one run. The duo scattering just three hits and struck out eight.

But it could’ve been worse.

Providence worked its way out of a first-inning, one-out, bases-loaded jam by yielding only one run.

With one out, Forret got a strikeout but Scott Leach lined a single to right field. Tyler Smith scored but Providence right fielder Colin McDougal, a Wingate commit, threw out Isaac Pena trying to score from second base for the final out.

“In right field you always have to be ready for something,” said McDougal. “With the bases loaded I know I have a pretty good arm out there.”

The Panthers would score in their half of the first inning as a one-out double by Luke Wolff was followed by a home run by Tommy Walker to give Providence a 2-1 lead.

“We talked about it the last two days that we’re going to have to make some plays, some special plays and we did,” said Providence coach Danny Hignight. “Actually TK (Tyler Khanolkar) and Colin did it at their place (two weeks ago in the previous matchup at Ardrey Kell) and did it here. Mike Forret gave us a quality start and he was realty, really good.”

Ardrey Kell starting pitcher Andrew Sentlinger went five and 2/3 innings, giving up only five hits while striking out ten and walking two.

THREE WHO MATTERED

Colin McDougal, Providence: The Panthers’ senior right fielder threw out a runner trying to score from second in the first inning and made a diving catch for an out in the second inning.

Andrew Sentlinger, Ardrey Kell: Senior pitcher gave the Knights every chance to win the game by holding the high-scoring Panthers’ team to only two runs, and five hits while striking out ten.

Tommy Walker, Providence: Senior designated hitter gave the Panthers the only runs they would need with his two-run home run deep over the left field wall in the first inning.

WORTH MENTIONING

  • Two former members of the Providence baseball team were honored before the game and inducted into the Panthers’ baseball Wall of Fame: Andrew Fishel, a 2015 graduate was a three-year starter for the Panthers and was a key component in Providence’s 2015 state championship team. Also honored was Jake Holtzapple, a four-year starter who was also a member of the 2015 team. Holtzapple went on to play his college baseball at North Carolina.

  • Providence won the first game of the two-game season series with the Knights 6-1 on April 6 at Ardrey Kell

THEY SAID IT

“I got a fastball. I saw two (fastballs) earlier in the at bat and I didn’t swing at them. I watched them go by as I thought they were low. I was thinking about working on top of baseball because this was a guy with a lot of spin. I was just thinking grind, put the baseball in play and see what happens.” -- Providence designated hitter Tommy Walker describing his at bat where he hit his two-run home run.

RECORDS: Ardrey Kell (15-5, 8-0 SoMECK 7), Providence (21-0, 10-0 Southwestern 4A)

WHAT’S NEXT: Ardrey Kell will play next this Wednesday, April 27 at Hickory Ridge @ 6:30 p.m., while Providence will host East Mecklenburg this Tuesday, April 26 @ 6:30 p.m.

