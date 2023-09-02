Nationally ranked Providence Day flexes muscle on national TV, smothers Charlotte Catholic

Providence Day looked like a nationally ranked football team Friday.

The Chargers moved up to No. 24 in ESPN’s national poll before its national television debut against Charlotte Catholic, a North Carolina power at home. And the Chargers looked really, really good.

The Chargers’ defense dominated and the Chargers’ offense looked strong, too. That added up to a pretty easy 42-7 Providence Day win. The game was a lot different than a 24-21 Providence Day win at Charlotte Catholic last year when Chargers quarterback Jadyn Davis threw a come-from-behnd, game-winning touchdown in the waning seconds.

This year, the Chargers (3-0) are No. 1 in the N.C private school rankings, No. 1 in The Charlotte Observer’s Sweet 16 poll and No. 1 in the Carolinas Top 25 of the top teams in North and South Carolina.

From the start Friday, the Chargers were sharp.

Providence Day flew down the field to start the game and scored on a pretty 24-yard pass from Michigan recruit Jaydn Davis to receiver Jaylen Himes.

After that, the Chargers’ defense started to show it could handle the Catholic offense, and after N.C. State recruit Brody Barnhardt intercepted Catholic junior Charlie Smith, the Chargers scored again on a 13-yard run from junior running back Ian Cline.

And just before halftime, Davis hit Channing Goodwin for a big gain up the middle and followed that with a soft 3-yard scoring pass to sophomore Bauer Sodoma.

The game, then, was pretty much over.

Providence Day QB Davis threw for 264 yards and two touchdown passes. Running back Ian Cline had three touchdown runs and Jaylen Himes caught two touchdown passes.

Scoring Summary

Charlotte Catholic 0 0 0 7 — 7

Providence 13 7 14 8 — 42

FIRST QUARTER

PD: Jaylen Himes 24 pass from Jadyn Davis (kick failed)

PD: Ian Cline 13 run (Jacob Baggett kick)

SECOND QUARTER

PD: Bauer Sodoma 3 pass from Davis (Baggett kick)

THIRD QUARTER

PD: Jaylem Himes 24 pass from Davis (Baggett kick)

PD: Cline 26 run (Baggett kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

PD: Ian Cline 9 run (Channing Goodwin pass from Davis)

CC: Jake Anderson 34 run (Roman Hyland kick)

PHOTOS: Charlotte Catholic at Providence Day