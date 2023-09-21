National World sounds out investors for Telegraph bidding group -sources

By Amy-Jo Crowley

LONDON (Reuters) - British publisher National World is sounding out potential investors to help finance a bid for the Telegraph newspaper group, three people with knowledge of the move said.

Founded by British newspaper veteran David Montgomery, London-listed National World last month confirmed its interest in the Telegraph group, which also includes the Spectator magazine, and is the latest potential buyer to gear up a bid.The Scotsman publisher has held discussions with equity and debt investors for a possible deal for the politically right-of-centre Telegraph group, two of the people said.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the matter is private, said deliberations remain at an early stage.

A National World spokesperson declined to comment.

Among those National World is considering trying to team up with on a Telegraph bid is hedge fund manager Paul Marshall, the people said, adding that it plans to approach him imminently.

A spokesperson for Marshall, who is co-founder of London-based hedge fund Marshall Wace, declined to comment. Sky News reported previously that Marshall had hired investment bank Moelis to advise on a possible bid for the Telegraph.

National World's plans could include splitting the group, so it would take the newspapers, while Marshall would take the Spectator magazine, two of the people said.

Lord Rothermere's Daily Mail and General Trust told the FT earlier this month that it was interested in the Telegraph group, which fell into the hands of receivers this summer.

The sale is likely to kick off next month, the people said.

The Telegraph group could fetch 600 million pound ($739 million), Sky News reported previously.

In June, restructuring group AlixPartners said Bank of Scotland had appointed receivers for the shares of the publisher's owners, who failed to repay loans by the bank.

The receivers said they would look for ways to recover the debts for the bank, which is a member of the Lloyds Banking Group.

($1 = 0.8122 pounds)

(Reporting by Amy-Jo Crowley; Editing by Anousha Sakoui and Alexander Smith)