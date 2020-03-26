National Women's Network Identifies Priorities To Advance Gender Equality

TORONTO, March 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Advancing gender equality in Canada will require taking action on four clear priorities, according to the Gender Equality Network Canada (GENC).

Canadian Women's Foundation (CNW Group/Canadian Women''s Foundation)

More than 150 GENC leaders from across the country have identified the following four priorities as essential to gender equality work: Decolonization and Reconciliation; Violence Against Women and Gender-Based Violence; Accessibility, Equity, Equality, and Inclusion; and Economic Security and Prosperity.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The GENC leaders also emphasized the importance of a national childcare strategy, pay equity, and sustainable, stable long-term core funding for women's organizations and gender equality organizations across Canada.

Winding up this month after three years of work, GENC has been a national collaboration intended to reinvigorate the women's movement and advance gender equality. It was funded by Women and Gender Equality Canada and convened by the Canadian Women's Foundation.

The GENC leaders were all nominated by local organizations conducting gender equality projects and have worked together online and in-person at national meetings in Toronto, Halifax, Vancouver, Saskatoon, and Montreal since 2017.

"GENC has been an unprecedented opportunity to advance intersectional gender equity in Canada. It has brought together some of the most experienced women in Canada on these issues; many have been helping women and girls and working on equity issues for decades," said Paulette Senior, President and CEO of the Canadian Women's Foundation. "We congratulate the GENC leaders for sharing their expertise and working collaboratively to identify these four critical priorities, along with 338 policy recommendations. We sincerely thank them for this major accomplishment."

The GENC findings have been delivered to the federal Department for Women and Gender Equality, along with a request for broad public consultations to ensure full representation and input from women across Canada.

Story continues

Gender Equality Network Canada #GENCREGC

Follow the Canadian Women's Foundation on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube

ABOUT THE CANADIAN WOMEN'S FOUNDATION

The Canadian Women's Foundation is a national leader in the movement for gender equality in Canada. Through funding, research, advocacy, and knowledge sharing, the Foundation works to achieve systemic change that includes all women. By supporting community programs, the Foundation empowers women and girls to move themselves out of violence, out of poverty, and into confidence and leadership.

Launched in 1991 to address a critical need for philanthropy focused on women, the Canadian Women's Foundation is one of the largest women's foundations in the world. With the support of donors, the Foundation has raised more than $90 million and funded over 1,900 programs across the country. These programs focus on addressing the root causes of the most critical issues and helping women and girls who face the greatest barriers.

The Canadian Women's Foundation aims to be inclusive of diverse people across gender and sexuality spectrums. We focus our efforts on supporting those who face the most barriers and have least access to relevant services. This includes people who identify as women, girls, trans, genderqueer, non-binary, and 2SLGBTQI+.

For more information, please visit www.canadianwomen.org.

Editor's Note: When referring to the Canadian Women's Foundation, please use the full name. Please do not abbreviate or use acronyms.

Government of Canada (CNW Group/Canadian Women''s Foundation)

SOURCE Canadian Women''s Foundation





Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2020/26/c9926.html