National wine superstore takes over huge Johnson County liquor store. More coming to KC

One of the country’s largest wine superstores will overtake a locally owned liquor store in Overland Park.

Total Wine Spirits Beer & More announced Friday that it will move into Lukas Wine & Spirits’ spot at 12100 Blue Valley Parkway. This is the retailer’s first Kansas City area location, but another is set to open near Liberty.

Total Wine said it would not comment on the fate of the other two Lukas Liquor stores, and a Lukas representative was not immediately available for comment.

When Lukas opened its first superstore in 1995, it was the biggest liquor store in Kansas and one of the largest in the region.

The Overland Park store will remain open during renovations, which will be completed next year, according to Total Wine.

“The store will feature the most comprehensive and unique shopping experience for consumers looking for the best value, expert service and highest quality in wines, spirits, and beers,” reads a company statement.

The 40,000-square-foot store will also house a climate-controlled wine cellar, a walk-in humidor for cigars and a wine education center that will host community events. It will sell more than 8,000 wines, 3,000 spirits and 2,500 beers, the company says.

Total Wine has 250 locations in 27 states, according to its website. This one is owned by Kansas Fine Wine & Spirits.

Current Overland Park Lukas employees will keep their jobs, according to Total Wine.

Another store in Clay County at 8520 N. Evanston Ave. will open Aug. 24, near another Lukas location at 8550 N. Flintlock Road.

Lukas has another superstore location at 13657 Washington St. in south Kansas City.