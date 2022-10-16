National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) shareholders have endured a 51% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But no-one is immune from buying too high. To wit, the National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) share price managed to fall 52% over five long years. We certainly feel for shareholders who bought near the top. Furthermore, it's down 12% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 7.4% in the same timeframe.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the unfortunate half decade during which the share price slipped, National Western Life Group actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 5.0% per year. Given the share price reaction, one might suspect that EPS is not a good guide to the business performance during the period (perhaps due to a one-off loss or gain). Or possibly, the market was previously very optimistic, so the stock has disappointed, despite improving EPS.

Based on these numbers, we'd venture that the market may have been over-optimistic about forecast growth, half a decade ago. Looking to other metrics might better explain the share price change.

We don't think that the 0.2% is big factor in the share price, since it's quite small, as dividends go. The revenue fall of 0.1% per year for five years is neither good nor terrible. But it's quite possible the market had expected better; a closer look at the revenue trends might explain the pessimism.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on National Western Life Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

While it's certainly disappointing to see that National Western Life Group shares lost 17% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 25%. Given the total loss of 9% per year over five years, it seems returns have deteriorated in the last twelve months. Whilst Baron Rothschild does tell the investor "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", buyers would need to examine the data carefully to be comfortable that the business itself is sound. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.

