National Weather Service confirms 6 North Texas tornadoes as part of Monday storms

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth confirmed six tornadoes across North Texas Monday evening, including four EF0 rated events.

Tornadoes are rated on a scale from EF0 to EF5 based on the amount of damage and not on wind speeds. For instance, if a tornado with 200 mph winds touched down in an area with no buildings or trees and did not cause any damage or injury, it would still be an EF0.

The most damaging tornado was an EF2 in Joshua and Egan around 10:41 p.m. Monday, with wind speeds estimated to have peaked at 112 mph. It lasted 13 minutes, according to the National Weather Service Fort Worth’s report on the tornadoes.

The tornado was rated as EF2 because of damage to a home on County Road 806 near Egan, according to the report. The roof of the house was lost and the service observed significant tree damage.

Otherwise, most damage was rated as EF0 or EF1. It damaged a few manufactured homes in the area of Chisholm Trail Parkway and County Road 913, where it started, and caused sporadic damage until approaching the Egan area.

An EF1 tornado in Blue Ridge, a small town along Farm to Market 545 and east of South Church Street in Collin County, damaged the roofs of multiple area homes and structures and two small workshops or farm outbuildings, according to the report. A small barn had some wood roof panels removed by the tornado, which started around 9:30 p.m., and caused the walls of a metal outbuilding to collapse.

According to the report, the tornado also caused damage to the metal roof canopy of a car wash in the area and damaged a few trees. Wind speeds peaked at 112 mph.

Tornadoes north of Venus, north of Alvarado, in Midlothian and in Keene were rated EF0. The peak wind speeds ranged from 80-85 mph and the tornadoes caused damage to trees and some damage to roofs, awnings and outbuildings, according to the report.

The tornadoes came with a line of severe thunderstorms in North and Central Texas on Monday evening.