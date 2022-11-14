National watchdog exposes fraudulent 'Made in France' products

After carrying out a national survey of a thousand companies claiming their products were "Made in France", the country's fraud control agency has reported that 15 percent of brands were not what was advertised on the label.

The French government's anti-fraud and consumer rights agency – DGCCRF – said it has issued 87 warnings, 54 compliance injunctions, two administrative reports and 14 criminal reports for "misleading commercial practices concerning the origin of products".

According to the DGCCRF, these interventions were related to non-food products – such as masks and hydroalcoholic gels massively sold during the Covid health crisis – and various other sectors, including jewellery, eyewear, cosmetics, textiles and furniture, all while the 10th edition of the "Made in France" trade fair comes to an end in Paris this Monday.

Investigations aslo included online sales sites to reportedly "check the veracity of claims on their national ("Made in France") or local ("Made in Brittany"...) origin, and anomalies were found in 15 percent of the professionals checked.

