National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for National Vision Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.033 = US$65m ÷ (US$2.3b - US$344m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, National Vision Holdings has an ROCE of 3.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for National Vision Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering National Vision Holdings here for free.

So How Is National Vision Holdings' ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at National Vision Holdings, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 3.3% from 5.6% five years ago. However it looks like National Vision Holdings might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line On National Vision Holdings' ROCE

In summary, National Vision Holdings is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Since the stock has declined 32% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think National Vision Holdings has the makings of a multi-bagger.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with National Vision Holdings and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

