National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) insiders need another US$751k to breakeven on a US$3.0m stock purchase even after recent gains

Some of the losses seen by insiders who purchased US$3.0m worth of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) shares over the past year were recovered after the stock increased by 5.1% over the past week. However, the purchase is proving to be a costly gamble, since losses made by insiders have totalled US$751k since the time of purchase.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

National Vision Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Chairman David Peeler for US$2.0m worth of shares, at about US$24.69 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$18.55). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months National Vision Holdings insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does National Vision Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that National Vision Holdings insiders own 1.6% of the company, worth about US$23m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About National Vision Holdings Insiders?

The fact that there have been no National Vision Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in National Vision Holdings and their transactions don't cause us concern. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with National Vision Holdings and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

