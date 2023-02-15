National Trust planting 'future-proof' woods near Plymouth

Wembury tree planting
The National Trust said the first stage was seeing trees planted on an existing 90-acre site

A conservation charity is creating a 300-acre (120-hectare) "future-proof" woodland in Devon.

The National Trust said work at Wembury Barton Farm, near Plymouth, would see an existing 90 acres (36 hectares) of woods being planted expanded by 210 acres (84 hectares) over three years.

About 25 native species of trees, predominantly oak, are being planted.

Trees chosen meant the woods had "the greatest chance" of surviving climate changes and diseases, bosses said.

Wembury tree planting
The project will see 90,000 trees planted

The project, involving 90,000 trees being planted, would see the site become a haven for wildlife and also see benefits the wider community, with people having "the chance to get involved with and love the nature near where they live", the trust said.

Nearly 2.5 miles (4km) of new hedgerow and banks were also being planted as part of what the trust said was its first major community woodland in Britain.

The trust said the variety of species gave the woods its future-proofing, giving it "the greatest chance of surviving changes in climate and any future tree diseases" by having "the right trees in the right place".

John Deakin, head of woodlands at the trust, added: "We are in the midst of a biodiversity and climate crisis and need to do all we can to provide more space for nature and store carbon across all National Trust land."

"This project is a fantastic example of ambition put into action, providing long-term benefits for people and nature and making a significant contribution to the trust's commitment to achieving a carbon net zero target by establishing 20 million trees on our land by 2030."

Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

