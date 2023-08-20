National Trust hypocrisy row after it turns beachside cafe ‘in to a bomb site’

The National Trust has been accused of hypocrisy for turning Middle Beach into a 'bomb site' - BNPS

The National Trust has been accused of hypocrisy after rejecting planning proposals at an area of natural beauty, despite turning a much-loved beach cafe into a “bomb site”.

Until April this year, Middle Beach at Studland, Dorset, was the home of the country’s oldest beach cafe and renowned for receiving visits from the children’s author Enid Blyton.

However, the National Trust demolished the cafe five months ago owing to fears of coastal erosion, despite enormous opposition from locals.

Now, those who campaigned to keep the building have questioned the charity’s “aesthetic thinking” after it has yet to replace the cafe with anything, despite the spot sitting within the Dorset Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

Under AONB rules such areas should be conserved to enhance natural beauty.

It comes as the National Trust responded to a planning application for a new harbourside mansion on Sandbanks, which is overlooked by Brownsea Island, an AONB.

The Trust’s planning adviser urged the local council to consider conserving the views and setting of the protected site.

Andrew Parsons, a 68-year-old Studland resident and parish councillor who campaigned to save Middle Beach Cafe, dismissed the trust’s response as “double standards and hypocritical”.

“What the National Trust did to the cafe is appalling. They just tore it down in an act of vandalism,” he told The Telegraph.

“Now the National Trust doesn’t want to look at a mansion across the water, but its aesthetic sensibility isn’t that finely tuned because it left a complete mess where Middle Beach cafe once was.”

The closure of the Middle Beach cafe has left a scar on the coastline - CorinMesser/BNPS

He added that the site was now nothing more than a “horror show”.

“Studland is a major National Trust destination, it is not some obscure backwater,” he said.

“The cafe was a perfectly sound building which they have demolished. All they have done is make it a bloody mess and make it look like an abandoned building site. It is an eyesore and any passing tourist would be appalled.”

Mr Parsons added: “We all loved that cafe and they have turned it into a bomb site and walked away.”

Despite being 60 feet back from the sea, Middle Beach Cafe was deemed at risk of erosion by the National Trust and knocked down as part of its managed retreat policy on climate change.

Now, the fenced-off site has also led to part of the coast path being blocked off to walkers.

Peter Bowyer, chair of trustees for the Dorset Campaign to Protect Rural England, said: “It is disappointing to see the state of the area occupied by the former cafe at Middle Beach.”

Mr Bowyer said footpath access to the site of the former cafe has been “curtailed” and that improving the appearance of the site and restoring public access should be a “priority” for the Trust.

Dorset Council has previously taken enforcement action against landowners who breach rules relating to the Dorset AONBs.

A council spokesman said a condition of the planning permission for the demolition of the cafe was that the site be cleared of “all materials arising from the demolition” within six months.

It means the National Trust has until October to return the Middle Beach site to its natural appearance.

A council spokesman said: “The agents are currently working with the planning officers with regards to the conditions attached to the planning approval regarding the site of the previous cafe.”

Designating AONB sites is the responsibility of Natural England, a government agency. Nikki Hiorns, of Natural England, said it was the National Trust’s responsibility to sort out.

“There are on-going coastal retreat works at Middle Beach, Studland, being delivered by the National Trust in order to adapt to natural coastal processes and sea level rise; this includes the demolition and relocation of facilities at Middle Beach,” Ms Hiorns said.

“Natural England was consulted on the planning application for the demolition and removal of the buildings and provided comment specifically related to the nature conservation protected sites, which this work relates to. But the work itself is being carried out by the National Trust.”

A National Trust spokesman insisted it was working to remove “all man-made structures from the original site” in order to allow the undercliff to return to a natural state.

“This will enhance the habitat for rare sand lizards and other reptiles, and let the area rejuvenate into a beautiful cove that locals and visitors can enjoy,” they said.

“The work will be carried out within the approved biodiversity plan certified by Dorset Council. This includes avoiding any activities that may disturb the sand lizards, particularly during the egg laying and hatching period in summer.

“We are also trying to minimise disturbance to beachgoers by avoiding using heavy machinery during busy periods.”

They added “extensive improvement works” at Middle Beach have been conducted since the timber clad café was removed in April, and that “spectacular viewpoints” have been created in the new location.

