National Tree Week: Hundreds more trees to be planted in Cornwall

More than 500 trees are due to be planted by volunteers across Cornwall this week for National Tree Week.

The initiative, started by the Tree Council in 2019, is England's largest annual tree celebration.

It aims to build awareness of the impact planting trees has on the planet as "powerful tools against the impacts of climate change".

Every tree planted goes towards the Forest for Cornwall programme, which has planted more than 600,000 trees.

Councillor Martyn Alvey, portfolio holder for environment and climate change at Cornwall Council, said there was "no better time" to get involved in planting trees in your community or garden.

"Trees and hedges are fantastic habitats and powerful tools against the impacts of climate change," he said.

"They can become much-loved features in our neighbourhoods."

'Sense of wellbeing'

Mr Alvey said trees helped "create strong positive memories and a sense of wellbeing."

More than 600,000 trees have been planted as part of the Forest for Cornwall programme - the equivalent of a tree for every resident.

People have been invited to take part in tree-planting events from 25 November to 3 December, including:

25 November: Community planting of 500 native trees at Prislow Fields in Falmouth, to commemorate Armed Forces Day

29 November: Tree-planting at King George V Playing Field, Four Lanes

2 December: A former landfill site at Saltmill Park, Saltash, will get 57 new trees as part of the government's Urban Tree Challenge Fund

Follow BBC News South West on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.