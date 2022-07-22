National Treasure without Nicolas Cage? Lovers of the franchise aren’t impressed by series announcement

(Walt Disney Studios Pictures)

The National Treasure franchise is returning – but without one key name.

It was announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 that a brand new TV series will reboot the popular film series.

During the event, the cast for National Treasure: Edge of History was revealed, with Lisette Alexis leading the pack. Justin Bartha, who played Riley Poole in the films, will return alongside Harvey Keitel, who will reprise the role of Peter Sadusky.

However, Nicolas Cage will not be in the series, which is leaving plenty of fans unconvinced about the new project.

It’s unknown whether Cage’s character, historian and amateur cryptographer Benjamin Franklin Gates, will appear in a cameo role in the Disney Plus show.

“National Treasure without Nicolas Cage feels like it’s not National Treasure,” one fan wrote, with another adding: “No Nic Cage? Boooooooo.”

Highlighting the actor’s importance to the franchise, one fan said: “National Treasure w/out Nic Cage is like Top Gun: Maverick w/out Tom Cruise, T2 w/out The Terminator, The New Testament w/out Jesus.”

Produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, National Treasure was released in 2004, with a sequel, National Treasure: Book of Secrets, following in 2007.

Despite fan demand, there has never been a third film, although one is reportedly in development.

National Treasure: Edge of History is coming soon to Disney Plus.