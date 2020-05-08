‘National Treasure’ TV Series In Works At Disney+

Click here to read the full article.

Another popular Disney movie title is getting a series reboot for Disney+. A National Treasure TV series is in development for the streaming platform, sources confirm to Deadline. It comes from the producer of the movie franchise Jerry Bruckheimer.

The series is believed to be produced by ABC Studios, where Bruckheimer Television used to be under a deal two decades ago and which has been behind other recent series adaptations of Bruckheimer Disney movies, most recently Enemy Of the State, which was in development at ABC last season.

The National Treasure series is in addition to the long gestating trequel to Jon Turtletaub‘s movie franchise starring Nicolas Cage, which brought in Chris Bremner as writer in January

“We’re certainly working on one [National Treasure] for streaming and we’re working on one for the big screen,” Bruckheimer told Collider. “Hopefully, they’ll both come together and we’ll bring you another National Treasure, but they’re both very active….The one for Disney+ is a much younger cast. It’s the same concept but a young cast. The one for theatrical would be the same cast.”

While the third movie is still being written, for the Disney+ TV series, “we have a pilot script done and an outline of the future episodes,” he said.

Disney+ has upcoming series based on the Disney movies Turner & Hooch and The Mighty Ducks, with a Beauty and the Beast spinoff series also in the works.

