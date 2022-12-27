National Treasure series teases Page 47 mission for Nicolas Cage and Justin Bartha

It's not news that Nicolas Cage's Ben Gates won't be showing up on the Disney+ National Treasure series, but the show does offer a hint at what he and his pal Riley Poole have been up to since the events of the second movie, National Treasure: Book of Secrets.

EW can exclusively debut a clip from National Treasure: Edge of History season 1, episode 4, which will premiere on Disney+ Wednesday with the arrival of Justin Bartha's Riley. He encounters Jess (Lisette Olivera) and her friends, who are looking for his help in solving a clue pertaining to their own treasure hunt. Riley drops some info during this scene.

When Jess says that Riley is retired from treasure-seeking, he replies, "Not retired. Ben and I have been working on this super important thing for the last three, four, 15 years." FYI, it's been 15 years since the release of National Treasure: Book of Secrets.

Riley adds, "Let's just say, there's 47 reasons to be interested." That number should immediately raise brows for anyone who's been following the National Treasure films.

The titular Book of Secrets at the center of the second movie, released in 2007, was a tome written by the presidents of the United States. It contains all of the secrets to the history of the country. Page 47 is of particular interest.

At the very end of National Treasure: Book of Secrets, the president, played by Bruce Greenwood, allowed Cage's Ben to take a look at this particular page. Audiences didn't get to see what was on it, but they heard Ben say, "It's life-altering, sir."

Franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer is currently developing a third National Treasure movie to be directed by Jon Turteltaub, who helmed the first two films. Cormac and Marianne Wibberley, the writers of the films and creators of the Disney+ series, have also said they hope to have Cage and other movie veterans like Diane Kruger on National Treasure: Edge of History in future seasons.

The Wibbs told EW in September that they are not involved in Bruckheimer's movie sequel at the moment. "We're there if they need us, but we know that they can get it done," Cormac said at the time. So it's unclear if the Page 47 reference on the show is just wishful thinking on their part, though it would be the logical next treasure hunt for Ben and co. given where Book of Secrets ended.

Watch the exclusive clip in the video above.

