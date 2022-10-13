National Television Awards 2022: The winners

The cast of After Life with their Comedy award (PA)

Peaky Blinders and After Life were among shows that took home trophies at the National Television Awards at Wembley Arena on Thursday night.

Britain’s television stars dazzled on the red carpet before settling in for a night of celebrating success in all aspects of television, including drama, comedy, documentary and TV presenting.

Masked Singer presenter Joel Dommett returned to host this year’s awards and Robbie Williams opened with a medley of his biggest hits.

The NTAs are unique in that they’re the only UK TV awards ceremony where all the winners are chosen exclusively by the public via a nationwide poll.

Peaky Blinders won the award for best returning drama, while After Life took out the top gong for best comedy.

The best daytime TV award was given to ITV’s breakfast show, This Morning, hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Cillian Murphy, who plays Thomas Shelby in the long-running show Peaky Blinders, won an award for drama performance, but he could not accept it in person.

Paddy Bever, who plays Max Turner on Coronation Street, made an emotional speech after he said he was shocked to receive the award for rising star.

The best TV Presenter award was taken by Ant & Dec, but not without playful protest from Alison Hammond, who said she should have won it while the team from This Morning took to the stage.

Strictly Come Dancing took the award for best talent show while Emmerdale won best serial drama.

Gogglebox was voted as best factual entertainment, Anton Du Beke won best talent show judge, and Martin Lewis was voted best TV expert.

Sir Lenny Henry was presented with the NTAs’ coveted gold Special Recognition Award, honouring his career in UK television.

Among those congratulating Sir Lenny for his achievements as a writer, campaigner, comedian and presenter via video tributes was Hollywood superstar Whoopi Goldberg.

Who are the winners for the National Television Awards 2022?

NEW DRAMA

Heartstopper

This Is Going to Hurt

Time

Trigger Point

RISING STAR

Charithra Chandran, Edwina Sharma, Bridgerton

Joe Locke, Charlie Spring, Heartstopper

Kit Connor, Nick Nelson, Heartstopper

Paddy Bever, Max Turner, Coronation Street

SERIAL DRAMA

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Neighbours

TALENT SHOW

Britain’s Got Talent

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Strictly Come Dancing

The Masked Singer

DRAMA PERFORMANCE

Cillian Murphy, Thomas Shelby, Peaky Blinders

Jonathan Bailey, Anthony Bridgerton, Bridgerton

Nicola Walker, Hannah Stern, The Split

Vicky McClure, Lana Washington, Trigger Point

AUTHORED DOCUMENTARY

Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me

Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek

Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next

Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism

Tom Parker: Inside My Head

RETURNING DRAMA

Bridgerton

Call the Midwife

Peaky Blinders

The Split

TV PRESENTER

Alison Hammond

Ant and Dec

Graham Norton

FACTUAL ENTERTAINMENT

Clarkson’s Farm

Gogglebox

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs

Great British Bake Off

THE BRUCE FORSYTH ENTERTAINMENT AWARD

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Taskmaster

The Graham Norton Show

EXPERT

Jay Blades

Kaleb Cooper

Martin Lewis

Sir David Attenborough

DAYTIME

Loose Women

The Chase

The Repair Shop

This Morning

COMEDY

After Life

Derry Girls

Not Going Out

Sex Education

SERIAL DRAMA PERFORMANCE