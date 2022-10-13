National Television Awards 2022: The winners
Peaky Blinders and After Life were among shows that took home trophies at the National Television Awards at Wembley Arena on Thursday night.
Britain’s television stars dazzled on the red carpet before settling in for a night of celebrating success in all aspects of television, including drama, comedy, documentary and TV presenting.
Masked Singer presenter Joel Dommett returned to host this year’s awards and Robbie Williams opened with a medley of his biggest hits.
The NTAs are unique in that they’re the only UK TV awards ceremony where all the winners are chosen exclusively by the public via a nationwide poll.
Peaky Blinders won the award for best returning drama, while After Life took out the top gong for best comedy.
The best daytime TV award was given to ITV’s breakfast show, This Morning, hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.
Cillian Murphy, who plays Thomas Shelby in the long-running show Peaky Blinders, won an award for drama performance, but he could not accept it in person.
Paddy Bever, who plays Max Turner on Coronation Street, made an emotional speech after he said he was shocked to receive the award for rising star.
The best TV Presenter award was taken by Ant & Dec, but not without playful protest from Alison Hammond, who said she should have won it while the team from This Morning took to the stage.
Strictly Come Dancing took the award for best talent show while Emmerdale won best serial drama.
Gogglebox was voted as best factual entertainment, Anton Du Beke won best talent show judge, and Martin Lewis was voted best TV expert.
Sir Lenny Henry was presented with the NTAs’ coveted gold Special Recognition Award, honouring his career in UK television.
Among those congratulating Sir Lenny for his achievements as a writer, campaigner, comedian and presenter via video tributes was Hollywood superstar Whoopi Goldberg.
Who are the winners for the National Television Awards 2022?
NEW DRAMA
Heartstopper
This Is Going to Hurt
Time
Trigger Point
RISING STAR
Charithra Chandran, Edwina Sharma, Bridgerton
Joe Locke, Charlie Spring, Heartstopper
Kit Connor, Nick Nelson, Heartstopper
Paddy Bever, Max Turner, Coronation Street
SERIAL DRAMA
Coronation Street
EastEnders
Emmerdale
Neighbours
TALENT SHOW
Britain’s Got Talent
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
Strictly Come Dancing
The Masked Singer
DRAMA PERFORMANCE
Cillian Murphy, Thomas Shelby, Peaky Blinders
Jonathan Bailey, Anthony Bridgerton, Bridgerton
Nicola Walker, Hannah Stern, The Split
Vicky McClure, Lana Washington, Trigger Point
AUTHORED DOCUMENTARY
Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me
Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek
Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next
Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism
Tom Parker: Inside My Head
RETURNING DRAMA
Bridgerton
Call the Midwife
Peaky Blinders
The Split
TV PRESENTER
Alison Hammond
Ant and Dec
Graham Norton
FACTUAL ENTERTAINMENT
Clarkson’s Farm
Gogglebox
Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs
Great British Bake Off
THE BRUCE FORSYTH ENTERTAINMENT AWARD
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!
Taskmaster
The Graham Norton Show
EXPERT
Jay Blades
Kaleb Cooper
Martin Lewis
Sir David Attenborough
DAYTIME
Loose Women
The Chase
The Repair Shop
This Morning
COMEDY
After Life
Derry Girls
Not Going Out
Sex Education
SERIAL DRAMA PERFORMANCE
Gillian Wright, Jean Slater, EastEnders
Mark Charnock, Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale
Paige Sandhu, Meena Jutla, Emmerdale
Rose Ayling-Ellis, Frankie Lewis, EastEnders