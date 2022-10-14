National Television Awards: Emmerdale praised by the King as soap wins big

Olivia Bromley, Mark Charnock, Natalie Ann Jamieson and Paige Sandhu of Emmerdale

King Charles III praised Emmerdale's contribution as the soap won big at the National Television Awards (NTAs) on the eve of its 50th anniversary.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby kept their titles as king and queen of daytime telly, too, in the wake of their "queue-gate" controversy.

And money saving expert Martin Lewis criticised the government's handling of the economy during his winner's speech.

Elsewhere, Ant and Dec won their 21st straight best presenter trophy.

The pair missed the ceremony, though, after both catching Covid.

This year's NTAs, voted for by the public, took place at London's Wembley Arena, a month later than planned due to the death of the Queen.

In a video recorded before his mother's death, the King congratulated Emmerdale on having nearly made its half century and recalled "being so old" he could remember it originally being called Emmerdale Farm.

The new monarch described the show as an "amazing British export" that had kept true to its creator's original vision - "depicting what life is really life for those who work the land and protect our precious countryside".

"It also stresses brilliantly something that concerns me greatly: the long-term sustainability of the way we produce our food."

King Charles III praised Emmerdale for helping to "protect our precious countryside"

After the speech, it was announced that Mark Charnock, who stars as Marlon Dingle, had won the serial drama performance award.

Awards show host Joel Dommett had earlier joked he was impressed Emmerdale had been going 50 years and still had "a working Dingle".

Charnock, whose character suffered a stroke, later told the BBC's Daniel Rosney it had been "overwhelming" to see so many people share their similar experiences, following the powerful plotline.

Boy George presented the Yorkshire soap with the big final award of the night for best serial drama, quipping: "I've been upstaged in my life by a few queens but never by a king."

Segments of the show marked both the Queen's death - with many stars opting for black outfits on the night - and the war in Ukraine.

This Morning presenters Willoughby and Schofield were recently backed by ITV bosses after they were accused of jumping the queue for the Queen's lying-in-state.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield celebrated their win after a tricky few weeks

Accepting the award for best daytime show for a second year, Schofield said: "Don't think we ever get complacent and please don't think we ever take this for granted.

"This means so much to us every year, especially this year.

"We have the most amazing team, I have the best friend," he added, in Willoughby's direction. "We have the best boss."

While some boos were heard around the arena they soon died down once the famous pair were up on stage alongside their team.

"Thank you so much, this award means everything because it is voted by you, and I think This Morning has a very special relationship with you," Willoughby added. "You make our show for us, you really do."

Ukrainian broadcaster Timur Miroshnychenko thanked the UK for its continued support and said his country is "looking forward" to Eurovision 2023, which is being hosted in Liverpool as the winners are currently unable to host such an event.

'Get a grip'

UK's Eurovision star Sam Ryder got the night going with an energetic performance of his track Space Man, before a casually dressed Lewis Capaldi sang his new single, Forget Me.

But in between all that, things got political when consumer champion Martin Lewis won a new category for best expert.

Referencing the cost-of-living crisis, Lewis, who expressed surprised at having beaten Sir David Attenborough to the award, noted it "has been a pretty horrible year, financially".

Money expert Martin Lewis called for change while accepting his award

"I mean, the energy crisis has been disastrous and left many people with terrible issues and mental health problems," he said.

"I'm afraid the next year, with the mortgage problem and the knock-on to rent, is going to be pretty bad."

"And you know what?" Lewis added. "We need somebody to get a grip on the economy and put things a little bit back."

Soon after the ceremony, BBC News reported that chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng had cut short his visit to the US for urgent talks in Downing Street, as pressure mounts on Prime Minister Liz Truss to U-turn over the mini-budget.

The winners in full:

Authored documentary - Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek

New drama - Trigger Point

Returning drama - Peaky Blinders

Drama performance - Cillian Murphy - Peaky Blinders

Serial drama - Emmerdale

Serial drama performance - Mark Charnock - Emmerdale

Rising star - Paddy Bever - Coronation Street

TV presenter - Ant & Dec

The Bruce Forsyth entertainment award - I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Talent show - Strictly Come Dancing

Talent show judge - Anton Du Beke - Strictly Come Dancing

Quiz game show - Beat the Chasers

Factual entertainment - Gogglebox

Expert - Martin Lewis - The Martin Lewis Money Show Live

Comedy - After Life

Daytime - This Morning

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, to give them their full names, bagged their 21st consecutive presenting award, meaning the last time they didn't win it was in 2000, to Michael Barrymore.

The winner of the rising star award on the night, Coronation Street's Paddy Bevar, who plays Max Turner, wasn't even born then.

Stephen Mulhern, who this week filled in for the double act while filming an upcoming Britain's Got Talent special, accepted the award on their behalf, saying: "Full respect to these guys, 21 years on the trot!"

He then jokingly added his own name to the trophy, declaring: "This baby is coming home with me."

The award for best authored documentary went to Kate Garraway for a second year, as she continued to chronicle her family's life as her husband Derek Draper gets treated for coronavirus.

Kate Garraway brought her daughter Darcey up to help accept her award

Flanked by her daughter Darcey, she thanked the filmmakers for "making a very difficult thing easier" and dedicated the win to the nation's carers.

"We have a care crisis in our country but we don't have a crisis of love," declared Garraway, while confirming her husband was now back in hospital.

The special recognition award went to a slightly tearful Sir Lenny Henry, after the comedian, actor and Comic Relief fundraiser was praised by stars in a video for having paved the way for other black British artists.

"These awards are so long David Beckham is still queuing to get in", he smiled, with his own nod to the royals.

Other winners on the night included After Life, Peaky Blinders/Cillian Murphy and Strictly Come Dancing.

Strictly champion Rose Ayling-Ellis, who wowed the nation last year with a dance dedicated to the experience of deaf people everywhere, said the show had helped to "change people's perceptions", as it won the talent show prize.

