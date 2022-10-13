National Television Awards 2022: Winners list in full, from Peaky Blinders to Emmerdale

Jacob Stolworthy
·2 min read

The best in TV is being honoured at the National Television Awards 2022.

Nominees were announced in August, with Peaky Blinders, Heartstopperand Bridgerton all receiving multiple nods.

Voting for the NTAs closed hours ahead of the ceremony, which was broadcast on ITV on Thursday (13 October).

While This Morning’s flagship hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were snubbed from this year’s nominations, others in contention included their colleague Alison Hammond, as well as Bradley Walsh, Graham Norton and Ant and Dec, who won in 2021 for the 20th year in a row.

Elsewhere, drama series such as Bridgerton, Peaky Blinders and Heartstopper celebrate nominations in their show categories, as well as for individual stars: Charithra Chandran and Jonathan Bailey for Bridgerton, Cillian Murphy for Peaky Blinders and Kit Connor and Joe Locke for Heartstopper.

You can find the winners list below.

New Drama

Trigger Point – WINNER

Heartstopper

This Is Going to Hurt

Time

Talent Show

Britain’s Got Talent

The Masked Singer

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Strictly Come Dancing – WINNER

Authored Documentary

Tom Parker: Inside My Head

Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me

Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek – WINNER

Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next

Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism

Returning Drama

Call the Midwife

Peaky BlindersWINNER

The Split

Bridgerton

‘Peaky Blinders’ won an NTA (ROBERT VIGLASKY PHOTOGRAPHY)
‘Peaky Blinders’ won an NTA (ROBERT VIGLASKY PHOTOGRAPHY)

TV Presenter

Alison Hammond

Graham Norton

Ant and Dec – WINNERS

Bradley Walsh

Factual Entertainment

Clarkson’s Farm

Gogglebox – WINNER

The Great British Bake Off

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs

Drama Performance

Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby, Peaky Blinders WINNER

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Bridgerton

Nicola Walker as Hannah, The Split

Vicky McClure as Lana Washington, Trigger Point

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! – WINNER

Taskmaster

The Graham Norton Show

Serial Drama

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale – WINNER

Neighbours

Expert

Jay Blades

Kaleb Cooper

Martin Lewis – WINNER

Sir David Attenborough

Serial Drama Performance

Gillian Wright as Jean Slater, EastEnders

Mark Charnock as Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale – WINNER

Paige Sandhu as Meena Jutla, Emmerdale

Rose Ayling-Ellis as Frankie Lewis, EastEnders

Ant and Dec won yet another NTA (Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
Ant and Dec won yet another NTA (Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Quiz Game Show

Beat the Chasers WINNER

In for a Penny

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

The 1% Club

Rising Star

Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma, Bridgerton

Joe Locke as Charlie Spring, Heartstopper

Kit Connor as Nick Nelson, Heartstopper

Paddy Bever as Max Turner, Coronation Street – WINNER

Daytime

Loose Women

The Chase

The Repair Shop

This Morning – WINNER

Comedy

After Life – WINNER

Derry Girls

Not Going Out

Sex Education

Talent Show Judge

Anton Du Beke – WINNER

David Walliams

Mo Gilligan

RuPaul

Latest Stories

  • Graham Norton criticises John Cleese for not taking 'accountability' for his 'free speech'

    The chat show host said that as a 'man of a certain age' the Monty Python star has said what he liked fro years, without consequence.

  • EastEnders airs sad exit scenes for Suki

    EastEnders has aired sad exit scenes for Suki Panesar following a revelation about her estranged husband Nish.

  • Russia-Ukraine war – live: Kyiv denies Crimea bridge attack as Nato ‘faces long cold war’

    Russian investigators peddling ‘nonsense’ says Ukraine after Kremlin arrests

  • Quick Quotes: Scott Smith out as Hockey Canada's president and CEO, board resigns

    Scott Smith left his role as Hockey Canada's president and CEO on Tuesday after months of controversy over how the national sport organization handled allegations that a group sexual assault involving members of the 2018. The entire board of directors also resigned. The wholesale change at the national sport organization came after a disastrous hearing involving Hockey Canada executives before the standing committee for Heritage Canada last week. Here are some reactions from across Canada on the

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign prospect Fraser Minten to entry-level contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward prospect Fraser Minten to an entry-level contract. The team announced the news Thursday ahead of its home opener against the Washington Capitals. Minten, 18, attended this year's Leafs' development camp and appeared in a pre-season game against the Ottawa Senators on Sept. 24. Toronto selected the six-foot-one, 185-pound Vancouver native in the second round (38th overall) at the NHL entry draft in July. Minten spent last season with the Kamlo

  • Where will the Raptors finish in the East?

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at the roles of several starters and break down how the Raptors can enter the next tier in the East. Full episode looking at the roles of Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and more is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben

  • Senators beat familiar Canadiens 3-2 in overtime

    BOUCTOUCHE, N.B. — It seemed fitting, if not cruel, that the Montreal Canadiens would lose their final game of the NHL pre-season to the Ottawa Senators. The Canadiens, who lost 3-2 to the Senators in overtime on Saturday, went 0-8 in the pre-season with four of the losses against the Senators, all by one goal. Drake Batherson scored at 2:45 of overtime to give the Senators their third win over the Canadiens in the past five days. Derick Brassard and Scott Sabourin also scored for Ottawa, which

  • Halifax confirms support for World Juniors following Hockey Canada resignations

    Halifax Regional Council has confirmed its support for the IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax and Moncton, following news that Hockey Canada's board will resign. Speaking after a special council meeting Tuesday evening, Mayor Mike Savage said the way Hockey Canada has handled allegations of sexual assault by players is "wrong," but given the pending resignations, he feels optimistic about hosting the World Juniors in December. "We're gonna go ahead and … put this tournament on and we're g

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse handed fine for interference against Canucks

    NEW YORK — Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse has been fined for interference during Edmonton's 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. The NHL's department of player safety handed Nurse a US$5,000 penalty for the play, which saw the veteran blue liner lay a late hit on Vancouver's Kyle Burroughs in the final minute of the first period. Burroughs went down hard in the corner but got up without any assistance. Game officials gave Nurse a two-minute minor penalty for interference. Money from

  • Fred VanVleet on the state of the Raptors' halfcourt offence

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses how Toronto's halfcourt offence can improve this upcoming season, Scottie Barnes balancing expectations heading into his sophomore year and what weaponizing the team's movement shooters can do.

  • Hockey Canada takes positive step, but now the hard part begins

    Hockey Canada took a step forward, albeit a small one, to begin the process of addressing systemic cultural and governance issues in the sport.

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want