National Television Awards 2022: Winners list in full, from Peaky Blinders to Emmerdale

The best in TV is being honoured at the National Television Awards 2022.

Nominees were announced in August, with Peaky Blinders, Heartstopperand Bridgerton all receiving multiple nods.

Voting for the NTAs closed hours ahead of the ceremony, which was broadcast on ITV on Thursday (13 October).

While This Morning’s flagship hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were snubbed from this year’s nominations, others in contention included their colleague Alison Hammond, as well as Bradley Walsh, Graham Norton and Ant and Dec, who won in 2021 for the 20th year in a row.

Elsewhere, drama series such as Bridgerton, Peaky Blinders and Heartstopper celebrate nominations in their show categories, as well as for individual stars: Charithra Chandran and Jonathan Bailey for Bridgerton, Cillian Murphy for Peaky Blinders and Kit Connor and Joe Locke for Heartstopper.

You can find the winners list below.

New Drama

Trigger Point – WINNER

Heartstopper

This Is Going to Hurt

Time

Talent Show

Britain’s Got Talent

The Masked Singer

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Strictly Come Dancing – WINNER

Authored Documentary

Tom Parker: Inside My Head

Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me

Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek – WINNER

Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next

Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism

Returning Drama

Call the Midwife

Peaky Blinders – WINNER

The Split

Bridgerton

‘Peaky Blinders’ won an NTA (ROBERT VIGLASKY PHOTOGRAPHY)

TV Presenter

Alison Hammond

Graham Norton

Ant and Dec – WINNERS

Bradley Walsh

Factual Entertainment

Clarkson’s Farm

Gogglebox – WINNER

The Great British Bake Off

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs

Drama Performance

Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby, Peaky Blinders – WINNER

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Bridgerton

Nicola Walker as Hannah, The Split

Vicky McClure as Lana Washington, Trigger Point

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! – WINNER

Taskmaster

The Graham Norton Show

Serial Drama

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale – WINNER

Neighbours

Expert

Jay Blades

Kaleb Cooper

Martin Lewis – WINNER

Sir David Attenborough

Serial Drama Performance

Gillian Wright as Jean Slater, EastEnders

Mark Charnock as Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale – WINNER

Paige Sandhu as Meena Jutla, Emmerdale

Rose Ayling-Ellis as Frankie Lewis, EastEnders

Ant and Dec won yet another NTA (Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Quiz Game Show

Beat the Chasers – WINNER

In for a Penny

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

The 1% Club

Rising Star

Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma, Bridgerton

Joe Locke as Charlie Spring, Heartstopper

Kit Connor as Nick Nelson, Heartstopper

Paddy Bever as Max Turner, Coronation Street – WINNER

Daytime

Loose Women

The Chase

The Repair Shop

This Morning – WINNER

Comedy

After Life – WINNER

Derry Girls

Not Going Out

Sex Education

Talent Show Judge

Anton Du Beke – WINNER

David Walliams

Mo Gilligan

RuPaul