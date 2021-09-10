National Television Awards 2021: Ant and Dec 'overwhelmed' by 20th win

The pair also won the Bruce Forsyth entertainment award for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Ant and Dec have underlined their status as the nation's favourite TV hosts after their 20th consecutive win at the National Television Awards.

The pair, whose full names are Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, have won the best TV presenter trophy at every NTAs ceremony since 2001.

Donnelly described their win as "overwhelming", while McPartlin said: "You've no idea how special this is."

The night's other winners included Line of Duty, Gogglebox and It's A Sin.

The BBC, ITV and Channel 4 dominated the top categories - with the Ricky Gervais's Netflix comedy After Life marking the only prize for a streaming service.

Accepting their 20th award for best TV presenter, McPartlin said: "Thank you very much indeed.

"We were talking in the car on the way here and the first year we won a NTA, Tony Blair was the prime minster and Newcastle United qualified for the Champions league. That just goes to show how long ago that was.

"But this one means the most - 20 years, I'm shaking."

McPartlin and Donnelly celebrated their first TV presenting prize at the NTAs in 2001 alongside boyband Blue

Donnelly added: "It's pretty overwhelming to be honest with you. So much has changed in both of our lives since 2001, but one thing that hasn't changed is how unbelievably grateful we are that you take time, year after year, to vote for us and put us up here."

"We are so honoured and humbled and grateful. It means the absolute world."

Line of Duty received a special recognition award and was also named best returning drama, despite complaints from some viewers who were disappointed by the conclusion of the sixth series.

"This means so much," said star Martin Compston as he thanked viewers and paid tribute to creator Jed Mercurio.

"We started as a wee show on Wednesday night on BBC Two, and now we're the biggest drama on TV. And it's all because of the fans, we owe everything to you,"

"We genuinely don't take this for granted, thank you and who knows - maybe we'll be back again."

Line of Duty star Martin Compston (third left) teased that the police drama could return in the future

Accepting the prize for best factual programme, Gogglebox star Julie Malone paid tribute to the four stars of the show who have died since the last NTAs ceremony - Andrew Michael,Pete McGarry,Mary Cook and June Bernicoff.

"I'd like to dedicate this award to all the people we've lost sadly over the past 18 months," Malone said. "Andy, Pete, Mary and everybody's favourite grandma, June, who's now reunited with Leon."

Kate Garraway won the new authored documentary category for Finding Derek, which followed her husband Derek Draper's long battle with Covid-19.

Draper battled with the virus which had ravaged his body for more than a year before finally returning home in April.

"Thank you so much for voting," Garraway said. "I wonder if the reason why you did is that our story is your story. I think we've all been touched by the pandemic, whether it's livelihoods, mental health, all the other extraordinary documentaries that have been highlighted and nominated tonight, they've also been affected by the pandemic."

She told families still suffering the effects of coronavirus: "Whatever you're going through, you're not forgotten. We want the joy back. We want it to be over, but if you're still living with the scars, the fight goes on.

"But most of all, Derek, who should be here and should have had the chance to tell his own story - Derek, you're going to get the chance, believe. The hope is real."

Channel 4 drama It's a Sin, which followed a group of friends in the 1980s during the Aids crisis, was named best new drama.

"Honestly this show is so brilliant from everybody in the cast to the crew, production, behind the scenes. It was the hugest privilege of my life to be a part of it," said the show's star Olly Alexander.

Writer Russell T Davies added: "This is a story in which many people lost their lives, so it's nice to dedicate this to those we lost, those who lived, those who learned, and those we loved."

A video montage introduced by Sir Trevor McDonald reflected on the impact Covid-19 had on the UK, as well as rounding up other major news events since the last NTAs ceremony aired in January 2020.

The death of the Duke of Edinburgh, Prime Minister Boris Johnson being admitted into intensive care after contracting Covid-19, the announcement of the vaccine and England making it to the Euro 2020 final were all highlighted in the montage which reflected an eventful 18 months for the UK.

The winners in full:

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby accepted This Morning's award for best daytime programme

Serial drama - Coronation Street

Talent show - Strictly Come Dancing

Bruce Forsyth entertainment award - I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Challenge show - The Great British Bake Off

Comedy - After Life

Factual - Gogglebox

New drama - It's A Sin

Returning drama - Line of Duty

Quiz game show - Beat the Chasers

TV presenter - Ant and Dec

Daytime - This Morning

Authored documentary - Kate Garraway: Finding Derek

Newcomer - Jude Riordan (Sam Blakeman, Coronation Street)

Drama performance - David Tennant - Dennis Nilsen, Des

Serial drama performance - Mollie Gallagher (Nina Lucas, Coronation Street)

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! won the Bruce Forsyth entertainment award for a series which switched the Australian jungle for a Welsh castle due to travel restrictions caused by the pandemic.

"It was a real change to do it in Wales last year but it was absolutely brilliant," said McPartlin. "We loved it, we loved doing it there, and we can't wait to go back and do it again this year."

"I can't tell you what a joyous show it was to work on, every single person we encountered was amazing, my campmates were incredible, and the reception when we left was just beyond. It was amazing to know we were a part of a strange time. Thank you very much!"

Bake Off winner Peter Sawkins made a speech, while the show's judges and presenters dialled in virtually

This Morning was named best daytime programme, with host Philip Schofield telling the audience: "The last 18 months have been amazing for all of us."

Referring to the disruption caused by the pandemic, he said: "Because of the brilliance of ITV and our team, we could stay on air. We felt like we were everyone's comfort blanket, and you [the viewers] were our comfort blanket, and we were all in it together."

The Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood also acknowledged the impact of the pandemic while accepting the award for best challenge show.

"A big thank you for this award, it means a lot to everybody," said Hollywood. "Last year was particularly difficult during Covid, but we had to do the show because we wanted to put a smile on your faces."

