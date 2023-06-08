National Taiwanese hotpot restaurant chain opens newest location in Roseville

A national Taiwanese hotpot chain has opened its newest location in Roseville this week.

Tasty Pot, which specializes in boiling hotpot soups, opened at 1020 Pleasant Grove Blvd., Suite 170.

The restaurant’s menu features a dozen types of soup, including beef, lamb, curry, kimchi dumpling, tofu, seafood and vegetable soups. Customers can then customize the level of spice and add toppings such as corn, various types of noodles, and meats.

Tasty Pot also has a variety of milk teas to choose from.

The chain has approximately 30 locations across the United States and Canada, including several local restaurants in Elk Grove and Natomas.