National Taco Day 2021: Taco Bell, Del Taco & Other Places Offering Taco Deals
Getty
Let's taco 'bout where you can satisfy your taco cravings on National Taco Day deals! On Monday, Oct. 4, start your week off right with lots-o taco deals from fan-favorite fast-food chains.
Here are the spots to hit some taco steals:
7-Eleven: Rewards members can get 10 mini tacos for $1 on Monday while grabbing all of their gas station goodies.
Chuy's: Each ground beef taco and tequila floaters are just $1 at this Tex-Mex restaurant. If you are celebrating the day on a budget, show up to Chuy's dressed as a taco and share a photo on social media with the hashtag #ChuysTacoDay in order to receive a complimentary meal.
It may not be Tuesday, but it's TACO DAY! 😆 We're celebrating National Taco Day TODAY with taco and tequila specials all day! October 4 only, add a Ground Beef Taco to any dine-in entrée for $1. Plus, $1 Tequila Floaters and more! pic.twitter.com/l0AHjGdsYG
— Chuy's (@ChuysRestaurant) October 4, 2021
Del Taco: Grab a free stuffed quesadilla taco (choice of crispy chicken, Carne Asada and grilled chicken) with any purchase.
El Pollo Loco: To honor the holiday and the new release of crunchy tacos, get a free Mexican Coke with a purchase of a crunchy chicken taco.
Jack in the Box: On Oct. 4, the West Coast chain restaurant is offering two free tacos with any app purchase.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.
Long John Silver's: Bring this social media coupon to score a free fish taco with the purchase of a combo meal.
Rubio's Coastal Grill: With a purchase on the Rubio's site or app, taco fanatics can get a free taco with the code "TACO."
Tomorrow is #NationalTacoDay! Gotta celebrate with a 🌮 — get a free Crunchy Taco with any qualifying purchase for Taco Bell Rewards members.
— Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 3, 2021
Taco Bell: With the Taco Bell app, fans can get a free crunchy taco with a minimum $1 order.
RELATED: Taco Bell Is Offering a 30-Day Taco Subscription Service, But There's a Catch
Taco Del Mar: Buy one taco and get another one free via online orders with the code on the Taco Del Mar Facebook page.
Taco John's: Enjoy free fried chicken tacos with a coupon on the chain's app.