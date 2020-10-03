National Taco Day 2020: Get free tacos, food deals Sunday at Taco Bell, Del Taco, Moe's and more

You don’t have to wait until Tuesday for taco deals.

Sunday, Oct. 4 is National Taco Day, and national and regional taco chains are marking this taco lovers' fiesta with free tacos or specials.

According to the made-up food holiday’s website, NationalTacoDay.com, Americans ate more than 4.5 billion tacos last year, which the site estimates is 490,000 miles of tacos.

Sunday also is National Vodka Day, but there are far fewer discounts for spirits.

Taco Bell is kicking off National Taco Day with the launch of a gifting platform and the fast-food chain is giving a free taco to gift for the first 10,000 people who use Taco Gifter. Taco Bell's Twitter account will announce when the free tacos will be available Sunday.

Crunchy tacos will also be in a special themed taco wrap for a limited time, Taco Bell said. Also, don't forget this is the last Taco Day to get several Taco Bell products like Mexican pizza and items with shredded chicken as they are being removed from the menu in November.

“For years, Taco Bell has been a part of our fans’ milestone moments - from proposals and weddings to graduations and proms - and we’re excited to introduce a fun and convenient service to help celebrate any occasion in between,” Nikki Lawson, Taco Bell’s chief global brand officer, said in a news release.

Mexican restaurants and taco joints are expected to be busy Sunday, according to data from Womply, a small-business software provider. Taco Day was the third busiest day for taco shops and Mexican restaurants of 2019 based on consumer spending.

“While consumers may have a slightly harder time than usual finding a local Mexican open on Taco Day 2020, Mexican restaurants have been more resilient to closure during the pandemic than their peers,” Womply said in a statement to USA TODAY. “Our analysis of settled credit and debit card transaction data in 2020 shows 18% of Mexican restaurants are still closed compared to 23% of all restaurants.”

National Taco Day freebies and deals

The following offers are available Sunday unless otherwise noted. Always check with your closest location as offers and participation can vary. Some will require you to have a restaurant's app or be signed up for emails.

Baja Fresh: Club Baja eclub members and the brand's social media followers can get a buy-one-get-one-free taco offer Friday through Sunday.

Chuy's: Add a crispy taco to any entree for $1 Sunday. There will also be $1 floaters and $5 shots of 1800 Silver tequila.

Del Taco: Get a free Del Taco with any purchase Saturday and Sunday with any purchase and a coupon in the chain's app. Del Taco also will give away free tacos every Saturday in October through the app as part of a month-long Tacoberfest.

El Pollo Loco: The chain is celebrating the launch of system-wide curbside pickup Sunday by giving away free tacos on a future order. To get the future freebie, place a curbside order in the app Sunday to get two free Taco al Carbons on your next visit.

Fuzzy's Taco Shop: The Baja-style taco restaurant celebrates National Taco Day Sunday with $1.50 select tacos.

Grubhub: The on-demand delivery app is offering $7 off orders of $15 or more at Bar Louie, Cafe Rio, Freebirds and Pollo Campero Friday through Sunday. Go to the perks tab of the app to find offers in your area.

Jack in the Box: Get two free tacos with any app purchase Sunday.

Moe's Southwest Grill: Moe's is offering $5 off their Taco Meal Kit for loyalty members. To get the deal you need to download and sign up for the Moe's Rewards app.

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina: Get $2 and $4 tacos Sunday for dine-in only. The ground beef and chicken tinga tacos will be $2 and the southwest chicken and brisket tacos will be $4.