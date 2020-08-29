National Sports Day: Of miffed athletes, muffled grudges and stony silence

Each year, India's National Sports Day comes with its share of controversies. Sure, there is the token solemn remembrance of hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand " the day marks his birth anniversary " but the dazzle well and truly belongs to the national sports awards that are conferred in a glittering ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan. Preceding the razzmatazz though are tears and tirades, heartburn and laments, and in some cases, threats of a legal notice.

This year, the selection panel outdid itself by nominating an unprecedented number of athletes for Arjuna and Khel Ratna honours. In what turned out to be a non-Olympic year marked with very little sporting action thanks to the raging coronavirus pandemic, a 'shortlist' of 29 Arjuna (later pruned to 27) and five Khel Ratna awardees did raise questions, and stalwarts such as wrestler Sushil Kumar, former trap shooter Ronjan Sodhi and pistol exponent Heena Sidhu talked about it on social and traditional media platforms.

That there was a clear conflict of interest in the appointment of Deepa Malik and Sardar Singh in the selection committee, both of who are active office bearers of their respective federations, was hard to miss too. While Malik is the president of the Paralympic Committee of India, Sardar is one of the national selectors at Hockey India. Incredibly, this came on the heels of the entirely avoidable rancidity that the appointment of boxing legend MC Mary Kom (an active athlete) to the selection panel spawned last year.

Almost on the cue, eight Paralympic and six hockey personnel (players and coaches) have found their names across various national sports awards this year. One would like to believe that, in the best interests of the awardees, the selections had nothing to do with the presence of the federation's president and selector in the committee. Then, there's the issue of Sakshi Malik and Mirabai Chanu, both recipients of Khel Ratna awards in 2016 and 2018 respectively, applying for an Arjuna, presumably because their respective states do not recognise India's highest sports awards for perks. The sports ministry struck off their names from the final list, but exactly why did they make it to the initial shortlist itself begs an explanation.

Rio Games medallist and Khel Ratna awardee Sakshi Malik applied for an Arjuna Award this year, but was denied by the sports ministry. AFP/File More

Sakshi, whose slip since the Rio high is exemplary in its own right, promptly went on a Twitter tirade not unknown to Indian athletes, as did boxer Manoj Kumar and his brother-coach Rajesh Kumar Rajound. An athlete who did not wish to be named conceded that a number of his colleagues do seek cheap publicity and thrive on controversies. Ignoring javelin ace Neeraj Chopra for Khel Ratna and bestowing the top honour on table tennis star Manika Batra for the same achievements that won her Arjuna two years back is another glaring anomaly, more so when Batra's rankings have only dipped since a breakout 2018.

Likewise, paralympic high-jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu got the Arjuna and the Padma Shri for his gold at the 2016 Rio Paralympics in 2017. Three years on, he is getting a Khel Ratna for essentially the same achievements.

Agreed, the day marks the celebration of nation's sporting talent, and write-ups like these are more likely a needless, negative nuisance. Hard as one may try though, it is tough to look past the sense of entitlement that some of the elite athletes have come to embrace. A case in point is London Games medallist Saina Nehwal's reported reluctance to join the badminton national camp because the Badminton Association of India (BAI) and Sports Authority of India (SAI) did not call her husband Parupalli Kashyap to the camp. A couple of years back, Saina threw a fit at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast and threatened to pull out if her father was not given accommodation in the Games Village. These tricks clearly do not behove an athlete of Saina's calibre and stature.