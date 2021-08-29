National Sports Day 2021: History, Significance and Quotes

National Sports Day is celebrated every year in India on 29 August. The day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Indian hockey legend, Major Dhyan Chand.

Major Dhyan Chand was a legendary figure in Indian and world hockey. He played a very significant role in helping India complete their first hat-trick of Olympic gold medals with victories at the 1928, 1932 and 1936 Summer Olympics.

Dhyan Chand, who was completely dedicated to his craft, started his hockey career with the regimental team of the British Indian Army. According to the official website of Olympics, he used to practice his hockey in the night under the moonlight, after completing his regimental duties in the day. Therefore, he got the name Dhyan 'Chand'.

In his career spanning from 1926 to 1948, Dhyan Chand represented India in 185 matches, in which he scored over 400 goals.

National Sports Day: History

As mentioned above, National Sports Day marks the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand.

First National Sports Day was celebrated in India on 29 August 2012.

National Sports Day: Significance

National Spots Day is celebrated to honour the legacy of Major Dhyan Chand and acknowledge the importance of sports in our life. Various programs, events, seminars etc are organized by the government to raise awareness about the significance of physical activities and sports in life.

On this day, multiple awards like the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award, Dhyan Chand Award and the Dronacharya Award are conferred to sporting heroes to honour their contribution to sports.

National Sports Day: Inspiration Quotes ""People used to say that boxing is for men and not for women and I thought I will show them some day. I promised myself and I proved myself."" - Mary Kom ""Sports teaches you to overcome failure, make you humble, keeps you fit and so many more things in life. It is very important for every human being to make sports an integral part of his/her life."" - Harmeet Desai ""A good hockey player plays where the puck is. A great hockey player plays where the puck is going to be."" - Wayne Gretzky ""I don't play to prove a point to anyone. I play for my country and myself. If I feel I have the ability to achieve something, I'll keep trying to succeed."" - Sania Mirza