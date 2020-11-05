National Sport School parents ask CBE to close program, help transition to different school district

Families with the National Sports School (NSS) expressed a strong desire for the Calgary Board of Education (CBE) to move ahead with the proposed closure of the school during a virtual meeting on Wednesday evening, in order to allow it to move forward at the WinSport campus under the jurisdiction of the Palliser Regional School division.

Parents told CBE trustees and administration that the WinSport campus and facilities — which include ice rinks, gymnasiums, a ski hill and much more — are invaluable to the program.

The CBE had proposed to move NSS students to their designated schools or nearby Bowness High School, and accommodating them by allowing modified scheduling and education that includes the ability to go between the Bowness campus and WinSport.

However, at the meeting, parents said the proposal would fail to met the needs of the students.

"I don't think that the transfer is a viable solution for my son. The bussing alone … is in fact a one-minute bus ride, and then a 30-minute, walk along busy highways," said Lindsay Fair, mother of a Grade 11 student.

"If he has to go to a physiotherapy appointment, to meet with his sports therapist or for a workout three times a day, I'm not sure when he would fit in his school time between all those walks. It's not a viable option because it's missing those integrated services that are actually needed to teach athletes."

Following the meeting, Lorèn Lailey-Irvine, mother of a Grade 9 hockey player at NSS, said she's confident that if productive conversations continue with the CBE, a solution that everyone is happy with can be found.

"We should be able to find a solution that does not make this another challenging school closure for the CBE publicly to manage," she said.

"It becomes more of a productive, innovative new partnership that they've demonstrated they're capable of in the past. That's why NSS was created — it was a innovative new partnership with with WinSport Canada. And so we're hoping that they're open to continuing that kind of thinking."

The CBE said while the decision to take on the NSS program would fall to the school board in question, administration has met with officials from Palliser.

"We've already shared with them all of our financial figures, and how we structured the school, to allow them to make a decision in terms of whether or not they feel that they can make a business case to operate the school," said CBE superintendent of facilities, Danny Breton.

"We're not competitors, and so we'll be more than happy to work collaboratively with them, including handing over the name of the school to allow them to do what they need to do."

CBC News has reached out to Palliser for comment, but was not able to connect with anyone from the district prior to publishing.

Creative opportunities sought, CBE says

Despite the support from the majority of parents who spoke during the two-and-a-half hour meeting, some did question why the CBE was willing to part ways with the program.

"I looked up the total budget for the Calgary Board of Education, and according to your website it's $1.375 billion — and potential savings for shutting down this school, which is one of the high points for sport in Calgary, is $1.35 million," said father, Carl Riabowol.

