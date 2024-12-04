National Signing Day Tracker 2024: Following the biggest moves in the early signing period

Jan 10, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The College Football Playoff National Championship trophy at CFP Champions press conference at Los Angeles Airport Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Although we’re heading toward college football playoffs and bowl season, it’s already time to cast an eye into the future.

That's right, it’s early national signing day for college football programs on Wednesday, with teams and prospects announcing new recruits who will join their teams in 2025.

MORE NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: The most creative Twitter announcements from teams

There are some big-name quarterbacks who could confirm their commitments on Wednesday, along with some other top-100 names in the country on both sides of the ball declaring where they’re going. We’ll keep track and update this throughout the day.

Let’s dive into the moves that have been made so far, and keep updating to see more throughout the day:

DL DJ Sanders (Texas A&M)

WR Michael Terry III (Texas)

Texas starts off the day with a five-star win landing San Antonio (Texas) Alamo Heights ATH Michael Terry III. Find out what the Longhorns are getting with the versatile prospect



Story: https://t.co/6pLQfcFBHn pic.twitter.com/tbvfg1vpvY — Mike Roach (@MikeRoach247) December 4, 2024

WR Jerome Myles (Texas A&M)

BREAKING: Five-Star WR Jerome Myles has Committed & will sign with Texas A&M today, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’3 220 WR from West Jordan, UT was previously Committed to USC



Ranked as a Top 5 WR in ‘25 (per On3)



“Surprise Aggieland #GigEm”https://t.co/piSJofNIHP pic.twitter.com/2t6u4RkPfo — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 4, 2024

QB Keelon Russell (Alabama)

5⭐️ Alabama commit Keelon Russell put pen to paper and made it official while on IG Live with freshman sensation Ryan Williams 📝



Russell — The No. 2 player in the country — is officially headed to Tuscaloosa 🐘



(h/t @BrettGreenberg_)



pic.twitter.com/Vhlt1anPLA — 247Sports (@247Sports) December 4, 2024

LB Kellen Wiley (Miami)

BREAKING: Miami beats out Texas and Florida for Seffner (Fla.) Armwood LB Kellen Wiley. https://t.co/Tt8nPomxVf pic.twitter.com/yhq825oHT0 — Gaby Urrutia (@GabyUrrutia247) December 4, 2024

TE Linkon Cure (Kansas State)

QB Husan Longstreet (USC)

THE FUTURE OF USC IS LOCKED IN ✌️



4⭐️ QB Husan Longstreet has signed with the Trojans 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VDx6Y91hNF — Rivals (@Rivals) December 4, 2024

QB Deuce Knight (Auburn)

More NCAAF!

National Signing Day 2024: 10 creative ways college teams are announcing (Hi, Scott Hanson!)

The Pop-Tarts Bowl picked the worst flavor possible for its new creepy mascot

Ohio State only falling to the sixth spot of the latest CFP rankings after Michigan loss confused fans

This article originally appeared on For The Win: National Signing Day Tracker 2024: Following the biggest moves in the early signing period