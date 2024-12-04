National Signing Day Tracker 2024: Following the biggest moves in the early signing period
Although we’re heading toward college football playoffs and bowl season, it’s already time to cast an eye into the future.
That's right, it’s early national signing day for college football programs on Wednesday, with teams and prospects announcing new recruits who will join their teams in 2025.
There are some big-name quarterbacks who could confirm their commitments on Wednesday, along with some other top-100 names in the country on both sides of the ball declaring where they’re going. We’ll keep track and update this throughout the day.
Let’s dive into the moves that have been made so far, and keep updating to see more throughout the day:
DL DJ Sanders (Texas A&M)
𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐠𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝, @Dj_sanders05 👍
#GigEm | #NSD25 | #2THE5TATION pic.twitter.com/kKjPrTtGVb
— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 4, 2024
WR Michael Terry III (Texas)
Texas starts off the day with a five-star win landing San Antonio (Texas) Alamo Heights ATH Michael Terry III. Find out what the Longhorns are getting with the versatile prospect
Story: https://t.co/6pLQfcFBHn pic.twitter.com/tbvfg1vpvY
— Mike Roach (@MikeRoach247) December 4, 2024
WR Jerome Myles (Texas A&M)
BREAKING: Five-Star WR Jerome Myles has Committed & will sign with Texas A&M today, he tells me for @on3recruits
The 6’3 220 WR from West Jordan, UT was previously Committed to USC
Ranked as a Top 5 WR in ‘25 (per On3)
“Surprise Aggieland #GigEm”https://t.co/piSJofNIHP pic.twitter.com/2t6u4RkPfo
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 4, 2024
QB Keelon Russell (Alabama)
5⭐️ Alabama commit Keelon Russell put pen to paper and made it official while on IG Live with freshman sensation Ryan Williams 📝
Russell — The No. 2 player in the country — is officially headed to Tuscaloosa 🐘
(h/t @BrettGreenberg_)
pic.twitter.com/Vhlt1anPLA
— 247Sports (@247Sports) December 4, 2024
LB Kellen Wiley (Miami)
BREAKING: Miami beats out Texas and Florida for Seffner (Fla.) Armwood LB Kellen Wiley. https://t.co/Tt8nPomxVf pic.twitter.com/yhq825oHT0
— Gaby Urrutia (@GabyUrrutia247) December 4, 2024
TE Linkon Cure (Kansas State)
Officially a Wildcat.
Welcome to K-State, @CureLinkon #POUNDTHESTONE25 ⚒️ #EMAW pic.twitter.com/lrXlnhFQBn
— K-State Football (@KStateFB) December 4, 2024
QB Husan Longstreet (USC)
THE FUTURE OF USC IS LOCKED IN ✌️
4⭐️ QB Husan Longstreet has signed with the Trojans 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VDx6Y91hNF
— Rivals (@Rivals) December 4, 2024
QB Deuce Knight (Auburn)
GOT. OUR. GUY. ✌️@DeuceKnight is an Auburn Tiger!
🏠 Lucedale, Mississippi
🎯 Quarterback
🔗 https://t.co/GSShGzcG3w pic.twitter.com/lQ2CWA4p25
— Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) December 4, 2024
