National Signing Day Tracker 2024: Following the biggest moves in the early signing period

charles curtis
·2 min read
Jan 10, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The College Football Playoff National Championship trophy at CFP Champions press conference at Los Angeles Airport Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Although we’re heading toward college football playoffs and bowl season, it’s already time to cast an eye into the future.

That's right, it’s early national signing day for college football programs on Wednesday, with teams and prospects announcing new recruits who will join their teams in 2025.

There are some big-name quarterbacks who could confirm their commitments on Wednesday, along with some other top-100 names in the country on both sides of the ball declaring where they’re going. We’ll keep track and update this throughout the day.

Let’s dive into the moves that have been made so far, and keep updating to see more throughout the day:

DL DJ Sanders (Texas A&M)

WR Michael Terry III (Texas)

WR Jerome Myles (Texas A&M)

QB Keelon Russell (Alabama)

LB Kellen Wiley (Miami)

TE Linkon Cure (Kansas State)

QB Husan Longstreet (USC)

QB Deuce Knight (Auburn)

