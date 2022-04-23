National Shakespeare Day: Where did William Shakespeare live and when did he die?

Today (April 23) is National Shakespeare Day–a day for fans of the bard to celebrate his life and work.

William Shakespeare is widely considered to be one of the world’s greatest poets and playwrights.

He was also responsible for contributing hundreds of words to the English language–many of which we still use today.

National Shakespeare Day is a great opportunity to read (or go watch) your favourite Shakespearean play. Or, with dozens of movies based on the bard’s work, you can celebrate the influence the playwright has had on popular culture.

(Getty Images)

However you celebrate, find the answers to all your questions on Shakespeare’s life and death below.

When is William Shakespeare Day?

National Shakespeare Day is celebrated annually on April 23–the anniversary of the bard’s death.

Shakespeare’s birthday is also traditionally celebrated on April 23, though his exact birthday is unknown. However, his baptism is recorded as taking place on April 26.

Where was William Shakespeare born?

Henley Street, Stratford-upon-Avon (Getty Images)

William Shakespeare was born in Stratford-upon-Avon, England, in April 1564. His parents were John Shakespeare and Mary Arden, who bought a house on Henley Street–which is now known as Shakespeare’s birthplace.

Where did William Shakespeare live?

Shakespeare grew up in Stratford-upon-Avon and married his wife Anne Hathaway in 1582, when he was 18.

Little is known about Shakespeare between the years of 1585 and 1592–known as “The Lost Years”--but he was living in London by 1592.

In 1597, Shakespeare began buying property and land in Stratford and may have inherited two houses in the town when his father died.

He retired to Stratford sometime after 1611.

Where did William Shakespeare die?

British poet and playwright William Shakespeare's grave is pictured in The Holy Trinity Church (AFP via Getty Images)

Shakespeare died in his hometown of Stratford-upon-Avon at the age of 52. He died on April 23, which is thought to be his birthday, and was buried two days later, at Holy Trinity Church in Stratford.