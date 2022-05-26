National security review launched after French billionaire buys BT stake

Patrick Drahi - PHILIPPE WOJAZER/ REUTERS

Kwasi Kwarteng has ordered an examination of Franco-Israeli billionaire Patrick Drahi’s stake in BT amid concerns over national security.

The Business Secretary launched a review before restrictions are lifted on Mr Drahi's company making a potential takeover bid of the telecoms giant. Mr Drahi's company Altice holds an 18pc stake in BT.

In a statement, BT said it “has received notification” of the investigation and “will fully cooperate”. Its shares fell about 4pc at the open.

Officials have 30 working days to carry out their assessment, although it can be extended by a further 45 if required.

The French tycoon’s stake has fuelled speculation that he may make a takeover offer for the FTSE 100 company.

After increasing its stake from 12pc in December, Alitice said it had no plans to make a bid for BT. That triggered a six-month freeze period, due to lapse in June.

At that point, the Government said it was “monitoring the situation carefully” and would “not hesitate to act if required to protect our critical telecoms infrastructure”.

It is the second time Mr Kwarteng has used the so-called ‘call-in’ powers in 24 hours, after he last referred a Chinese-led takeover of chip maker Newport Wafer Fab for investigation.

The powers, part of the National Security and Investment Act were introduced in January to give the Government an opportunity to scrutinise foreign takeovers more closely.

Mr Drahi has a record of cost cutting and using debt leverage for making deals.