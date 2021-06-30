National Security Agency Dismisses Tucker Carlson Surveillance Claims

Tucker Carlson says the U.S. government is trying to take his Fox News Channel program off the air. But the nation’s top surveillance agency says it hasn’t been looking at the pundit or his primetime program.

After Carlson made allegations on air Monday evening about the National Security Agency monitoring him, the NSA responded that it isn’t watching his show and has no plans to do so.

“On June 28, 2021, Tucker Carlson alleged the National Security Agency has been ‘monitoring our electronic communications and is planning to leak them in an attempt to take this show off the air.’ This allegation is untrue. Tucker Carlson has never been an intelligence target of the Agency and the NSA has never had any plans to try to take his program off the air,” the NSA said in a statement Tuesday evening. “NSA has a foreign intelligence mission. We target foreign powers to generate insights on foreign activities that could harm the United States. With limited exceptions (e.g. an emergency), NSA may not target a US citizen without a court order that explicitly authorizes the targeting.”

During his broadcast Tuesday evening, Carlson called the NSA statement “infuriatingly” false, and continued to allege that NSA officials had read what he called “private emails.” He said he had spent part of Tuesday trying to reach Paul Nakasone, the U.S. General who oversees the NSA, but was unable to do so. A Fox News spokesperson declined to elaborate beyond Carlson’s remarks on air.

Carlson’s claims have generated social-media chatter all day, with detractors wondering why other Fox News programs hadn’t picked up the anchor’s shocking allegations.

More to come….

