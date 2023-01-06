National Ribbon Skirt Day passed into law

A young Indigenous girl’s experience in being shamed for wearing a traditional ribbon skirt to school was the impetus behind the federal government’s decision to pass a law declaring yesterday – and every January 4 – National Ribbon Skirt Day in Canada.

Young Isabella Kulak, who hails from the Cote First Nation in Saskatchewan, was shamed one day for wearing her traditional ribbon skirt to school.

Since hearing that news, Fredericton MP Jenica Atwin has advocated for Kulak and the creation of National Ribbon Skirt Day.

Traditionally, ribbon skirts are worn in ceremonies or at special events, and are representative of a person's unique diversity and strength. Women, girls and gender diverse people also wear them to express pride and confidence in their Indigenous identity and heritage.

Every year on January 4, National Ribbon Skirt Day will provide an opportunity for people in Canada to recognize, learn about, and celebrate the importance of Indigenous traditions and expressions of culture. The ribbon skirt is one such tradition.

Bill S-219, An Act Respecting a National Ribbon Skirt Day, received royal assent on December 15.

Isabella’s father, Christopher Kulak, said the commemoration of January 4 is an “amazing” day for the country.

“We would like to give all the glory to the Creator for working through Isabella and our family to create such positive change in the world. National Ribbon Skirt Day is meant to bring us all together to celebrate and display identity, culture, and pride in one's self,” he said. “We thank all the Knowledge Keepers and matriarchs, both past and present, for keeping ceremony and tradition alive so that all of this became possible. This is an amazing day for Canada and marks the beginning of Truth and Reconciliation."

A government statement called on Canadians to learn from Isabella’s unfortunate experience.

‘On National Ribbon Skirt Day, we can learn from Isabella's experience. We can combat racism and discrimination against Indigenous Peoples by raising awareness of, and celebrating, Indigenous ways of knowing and being,’ the statement said.

Cote First Nation Chief George Cote said the historic day was the result of hard work from many people dedicated to the cause.

"It is a historic day for Cote First Nation. Isabella Kulak and her family have been so humble in sharing an experience to the world—that it is okay to be proud of your heritage and culture. I thank the Senate of Canada; Senator Mary Jane McCallum; Member of Parliament for Fredericton, Jenica Atwin; Minister Marc Miller; and Good Spirit School Division for their support of Bill S-219,” he said. “This Bill will open the doors not only to the Indigenous nations but to other ethnic groups to live in harmony. Isabella has shown great courage to give hope to the future of our people to know our identity and to be proud of who we are. In the spirit of Truth and Reconciliation, National Ribbon Skirt Day has come to fruition on January 4."

Marc Lalonde, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase