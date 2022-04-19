National Research Corporation to Broadcast its 2022 First Quarter Conference Call Live on the Internet

Lincoln, Nebraska, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Research Corporation, dba NRC Health, (NASDAQ/:NRC) today announced that it will provide an online web simulcast of its 2022 first quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The Company’s results for the 2022 first quarter will be released after the close of the market on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

The live broadcast of NRC Health’s conference call will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 4, 2022. A 30-day online replay will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

A live audio webcast can be accessed at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/864665437. The webcast will also be available for replay.

For more than 40 years, NRC Health has been committed to achieving Human Understanding and bringing healthcare organizations closer to their customers than ever before by illuminating and improving the key moments that define an experience and build trust. Guided by their uniquely empathic heritage, proprietary methods, skilled associates, and holistic approach, NRC Health helps its customers design experiences that exceed expectations, inspire loyalty, and improve well-being among patients, residents, physicians, nurses, and staff.


CONTACT: Kevin Karas Chief Financial Officer 402-475-2525


