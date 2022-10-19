National Research Corporation to Broadcast its 2022 Third Quarter Conference Call Live on the Internet

National Research Corporation

Lincoln, Nebraska, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Research Corporation (NASDAQ/:NRC) today announced that it will provide an online web simulcast of its 2022 third quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. The Company’s results for the 2022 third quarter will be released after the close of the market on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.



The live broadcast of National Research Corporation’s conference call will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 2, 2022. A 30-day online replay will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

A live audio webcast can be accessed at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/89036554. The webcast will also be available for replay.

For more than 40 years, NRC Health has been committed to achieving Human Understanding and bringing healthcare organizations closer to their customers than ever before by illuminating and improving the key moments that define an experience and build trust. Guided by their uniquely empathic heritage, proprietary methods, skilled associates, and holistic approach, NRC Health helps its customers design experiences that exceed expectations, inspire loyalty, and improve well-being among patients, residents, physicians, nurses, and staff. For more information, email info@nrchealth.com, or visit www.nrchealth.com.





-END-





CONTACT: Kevin Karas Chief Financial Officer 402-475-2525



