National Research Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Calendar Year 2021 Results
LINCOLN, Neb., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) today announced results for the fourth quarter of 2021.
Q4 2021 financial results compared to Q4 2020:
Revenue increased 10% to $38.3 million
Operating Income increased 26% to $12.9 million
Operating Income margin increased to 34% of revenue, up from 29%
Calendar year 2021 results compared to 2020:
Revenue increased 11% to $148.0 million
Operating Income increased 18% to $50.3 million
Operating Income margin increased to 34% of revenue, up from 32%
In commenting on events at year-end, Michael Hays, Chief Executive Officer, said “I’m pleased to announce the launch of NRC’s Health’s Human Understanding Program as a major extension to our offerings. Our Human Understanding Program enables health systems to deliver personalized care at scale, resulting in each patient being treated as a unique person, a long sought-after outcome. As part of the Program’s launch, we benchmarked the extent to which care is being personalized at every major healthcare organization in the 200 largest U.S. markets. This study documented patients being treated as unique reported an amazingly high Net Promotor Score of 82, while patients not treated as such resulted in an extremely low Net Promotor Score of negative 50.”
In closing, Mr. Hays offered an invitation to join the upcoming earnings call to learn more about the Human Understanding Program’s launch.
Regarding the Company’s fourth quarter financial performance, Kevin Karas, Chief Financial Officer, said, “We are pleased with our solid fourth-quarter results and the continuation of our strong performance for this year. Our growth strategy continues to focus on organic growth levers of increasing revenue from our core offerings, including our new Human Understanding Program, within our existing client base, as well as adding new clients to increase market share. As a result, we continued to achieve double-digit revenue and operating income growth rates, as well as continued margin expansion. We also utilized our strong cash flow from operations to continue our quarterly dividend and fund share repurchases in the fourth quarter.”
Revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, was $38.3 million, compared to $34.8 million for the same quarter in 2020. Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, was $9.6 million, compared to $8.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.
Diluted earnings per share increased to $0.38 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, from diluted earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.
For calendar year 2021, revenue increased by 11% to $148.0 million, compared to $133.3 million in 2020. Operating income in 2021 increased by 18%, from $42.7 million in 2020 to $50.3 million in 2021. Diluted earnings per share increased to $1.46 for the year ended December 31, 2021, from diluted earnings per share of $1.45 for the year ended December 31, 2020.
Cash Flow from Operations was $46.3 million up from $40.6 million, leaving us with a Net Cash position (Cash minus Notes Payable) of $27.8 million, up from $4.1 million at year end 2020.
For more than 40 years, National Research Corporation has been a leading provider of analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and improvement to increase patient engagement and customer loyalty for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations in the United States and Canada. Our purpose is to enable human understanding by helping our clients to understand what matters most to each person that they serve.
NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue
$
38,298
$
34,774
$
147,954
$
133,277
Insurance Recoveries
-
-
-
533
Operating expenses:
Direct expenses
14,167
12,818
52,350
49,187
Selling, general and administrative
9,901
8,887
38,960
34,441
Depreciation and amortization
1,357
2,882
6,374
7,505
Total operating expenses
25,425
24,587
97,684
91,133
Operating income
12,873
10,187
50,270
42,677
Other income (expense):
Interest income
4
3
14
18
Interest expense
(399
)
(447
)
(1,667
)
(1,813
)
Other, net
13
131
4
585
Total other expense
(382
)
(313
)
(1,649
)
(1,210
)
Income before income taxes
12,491
9,874
48,621
41,467
Provision for income taxes
2,858
1,662
11,155
4,207
Net income
$
9,633
$
8,212
$
37,466
$
37,260
Earnings Per Share of Common Stock:
Basic Earnings Per Share
$
0.38
$
0.32
$
1.47
$
1.48
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
0.38
$
0.32
$
1.46
$
1.45
Weighted average shares and share equivalents outstanding
Basic
25,419
25,337
25,422
25,170
Diluted
25,597
25,684
25,640
25,696
NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts and par value)
December 31,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
54,361
$
34,690
Accounts receivable, net
13,728
13,923
Income taxes receivable
752
1,235
Other current assets
4,866
4,264
Total current assets
73,707
54,112
Property and equipment, net
12,391
11,726
Goodwill
61,614
57,255
Other, net
9,828
10,330
Total assets
$
157,540
$
133,423
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
Current liabilities:
Current portion of notes payable, net unamortized debt issuance costs
$
4,278
$
4,061
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
7,393
4,279
Accrued compensation
7,139
6,460
Deferred revenue
17,213
15,585
Other current liabilities
1,321
1,296
Dividends payable
3,044
--
Total current liabilities
40,388
31,681
Notes payable, net of current portion and unamortized debt issuance costs
22,269
26,547
Other non-current liabilities
9,546
10,880
Total liabilities
72,203
69,108
Shareholders’ equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 2,000,000 shares, none issued
--
--
Common stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 110,000,0000 shares in 2021 and 60,000,000 shares in 2020, issued 30,898,600 in 2021 and 30,775,154 in 2020, outstanding 25,361,409 in 2021 and 25,390,968 in 2020
31
31
Additional paid-in capital
173,942
171,785
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
(36,112
)
(61,375
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, foreign currency translation adjustment
(2,375
)
(2,399
)
Treasury stock
(50,149
)
(43,727
)
Total shareholders’ equity
85,337
64,315
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
157,540
$
133,423
