Canadian Remembrance Day ceremonies begin, honouring 'a debt that we can never repay'

OTTAWA — Remembrance Day ceremonies are underway across the country today, beginning in Canada's easternmost province with processions and wreath-layings across Newfoundland and Labrador.

People gathered in St. John's as veterans and citizens of all stripes stepped forward to honour those lost by laying a wreath at the Sergeants’ Memorial downtown.

St. John's is the only city other than Ottawa to have a National War Memorial, but this year's ceremonies were moved to the nearby Sergeants' Memorial as construction continues at the national site.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to attend this year's ceremonies at the National War Memorial in Ottawa, which kick off at 10:30 this morning with the veterans' march.

Trudeau issued a statement encouraging Canadians to wear a poppy and take two minutes of silence to honour Canadian Armed Forces members who have fought, and who have provided humanitarian aid during crises including the COVID-19 pandemic.

He wrote that many of those who returned from battle came back with severe trauma, while others did not survive at all.

"Their sacrifice is a debt that we can never repay," he said.

Remembrance Day this year comes at a time when peace seems far off for many. More than 11,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's war in the Gaza Strip. An estimated 1,200 Israelis were killed in the Oct. 7 attacks by the militant group Hamas that set off the current conflict.

Meanwhile, Ukrainians are bracing for another winter of war as Russia's invasion continues.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2023.

The Canadian Press