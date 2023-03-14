National power outage map: Thousands in the dark as storms slam New York, Massachusetts

As powerful storms battered states across the country this week, hundreds of thousands of people, particularly in the Northeast, were left in the dark.

According to PowerOutage.US, roughly 92,000 homes and businesses in New York were experiencing power outages as of around 2 p.m. ET Tuesday, followed by over 73,000 in New Hampshire, more than 62,000 outages in Massachusetts, and over 31,000 in Vermont.

A winter storm threatened to dump more than a foot of snow in the East – with some areas of Connecticut, Massachusetts and other states already reporting significant snowfall early Tuesday.

In the West, "Californians are facing another strong Atmospheric River Event," the weather service said, pointing to dangerous threats of more widespread floods. More than 45,000 electric customers in California were without power Tuesday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, more than 14 million people across the country were until winter weather warnings as of 2 p.m. ET. An additional 15 million saw high wind warnings and more than 858,000 were under flood warnings.

Forecasters warned that strong winds and the weight of snow on tree limbs could down power lines and cause outages.

National power outage map

Tuesday's power outages were mostly concentrated in the Northeast. New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont reported the highest numbers, with a combined total of more than 258,000 outages across the four states as of 2 p.m. ET.

Still, thousands of homes and businesses in other parts of the country were also in the dark on Tuesday. California reported more than 45,000 outages and Puerto Rico saw over 9,000 as of 2 p.m. ET.

See the USA TODAY Network's tracker below to follow power outages nationwide.

New York power outage map

Tens of thousands of New Yorkers woke up to no power on Tuesday as this week's nor'easter barreled into the Northeast.

The state's total power outages climbed to more 92,000 as of 2 p.m. ET. Rensselaer County, which sits east of Albany, saw more than 14,000 customers – or roughly 18% of the county's customers – in the dark, according to the USA TODAY Network's power outage tracking database as of 1:35 p.m. ET.

On Monday night, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency, advising people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travel due to hazardous road conditions. The National Weather Service reported heavy snowfall across the state.

Massachusetts power outage map

In Massachusetts, more than 62,000 homes and businesses were in the dark as of 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Worcester County, located west of Boston, saw more than 22,000 outages – or almost 7% of the county's customers – as of 1:35 p.m. ET Tuesday, according to the USA TODAY Network's power outage tracking database.

"As rain transitions to snow across more of southern New England, outages are will become increasingly common," NWS Boston wrote on Twitter early Tuesday.

NWS reported significant snowfall totals across New England on Tuesday, with "huge amounts across higher elevations," some of which have seen more than 20 inches in six hours.

