National poll finds Eagles are a slight favorite over Chiefs in most U.S. demographics

Nearly anyway you slice it, the Chiefs are the underdogs at Super Bowl LVII.

The latest betting line shows the Eagles are a 1 1/2-point favorite over the Chiefs.

Meanwhile, this Twitter map shows 28 states are rooting for Philadelphia and 22 are pulling for the Chiefs.

A map of states for who they’re rooting for in #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/ZKbsWjwXWK — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) February 6, 2023

And the survey company Morning Consult conducted a national poll, asking people who they want to see win the Super Bowl. Once again, the Eagles are a slight favorite.

The Eagles got 35% of the vote to 31% for the Chiefs, with others having no opinion.

In other demographics, the Eagles were the favorite among NFL fans (42% to 40%), sports fans (41% to 38%) and sports bettors (47% to 39%).

The results also show baby boomers (33% to 30%) want the Eagles to win the Super Bowl, as do the Gen-X crowd (34% to 33%) and millennials (41% to 30%).

The one group pulling for the Chiefs: Gen-Z adults (32% to 30%).

Who does America want to win the #SuperBowl?



35% of Americans want the #Eagles to win their second NFL title in five years, compared with 31% of Americans who hope the #Chiefs capture their second Super Bowl since 2019 and third championship overall. https://t.co/MCAMn9Fgw9 pic.twitter.com/CoIWjvhhBZ — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) February 7, 2023

This is the methodology from Morning Consult: “The Jan. 31-Feb. 1 2023, survey was conducted among a representative sample of 2,205 U.S. adults, including 1,573 self-identified sports fans, both with unweighted margins of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points. The survey also included 1,488 self-identified NFL fans and 644 self-identified sports bettors, with unweighted margins of error of plus or minus 3 and plus or minus 4 percentage points, respectively.”

That margin of error shows the Chiefs can make up the difference in many of the poll results. So maybe it’s fair to call the game a push, although the Chiefs probably don’t mind being cast as the underdog.