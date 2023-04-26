It's National Parks week! Here is everything you need for a road trip to a National Park

It's National Parks week! Here are some must-haves a road trip to these national treasures.

It's National Parks Week! If you're like many of us, that means you're hopping in the car to explore and be awed by the majesty of our nation's awesome conservation lands.

We are sure you've re-upped your camping and hiking gear and gotten up upgrade on all things outdoorsy. If you haven't, we've got the best lists for all those things!

What some people don't realize, however, is that driving to and around our nation's National Parks also means that you're going to be spending A LOT of time in the car. Here are some of our favorite finds to make that car time more comfortable and maybe even a little bit more enjoyable.

1. A trending travel cup that's totally worth it

We know you're visiting the National Parks to get away from it all, but the Stanley Quencher Flowstate is one TikTok trending item you should take with you.

Sometimes a company gets its design perfect. Made from recycled stainless steel and featuring double wall vacuum insulation, this travel cup keeps your hot stuff hot for seven hours or your cold stuff cold for 11 hours.

The “FlowState” lid is spill-proof and allows for sipping either straight out of the lid or out of a plastic reusable straw in a perfect-fit straw opening.

Perfectly sized to fit your car's cup holder, this cup is essential for keeping you hydrated, caffeinated—or whatever liquid needs may be.

$30 at Amazon

2. A collapsible cooler for drinks and snacks

A hard-sided cooler is just fine for the trunk, but when hunger pangs hit you're going to want a lot more snacks handy than a bag of truckstop Doritos.

Keep healthy fresh fruits, filling yogurts and satisfying charcuterie on hand with this soft-sided cooler. This 30-can pack is roomy enough to keep your snacks close, without taking up too much precious legroom.

Our testers were impressed with the Clevermade cooler's leakproof construction and its ability to maintain a cold interior for nearly seven hours. Plus, the smaller size and well-structured strap make for a lightweight carry for toting a couple of cold ones to nearby vistas.

$45 at Amazon

3. A portable battery pack that will juice up all your devices

This powerful battery pack can charge anything and with impressive speed. About the size of a smartphone and boasting an ample 26,800-mAh battery, this portable battery pack delivers enough juice to charge a Macbook or give five charges to your smartphone or two to your kids' tablet. It also allows for a variety of charging cables.

What we're saying is: If you're on the cusp of draining your battery because you've been desperately trying to track down a gas station, this little power pack will be a lifesaver.

$54 at Amazon

4. Lots and lots of audiobooks

While the destination is definitely about natural beauty, chances are you are going to be on long stretches of interstates to get there. Load up those audiobooks!

We like Libro.fm. Unlike some competitors it allows you to download books without digital rights management protection, which means that once you own the audiobooks you own them forever and you can play them on any device. Plus their library is extensive with a large collection of best-selling titles.

Plus when you sign up for a subscription it allows you to donate money each month to an independent bookstore of your choice!

$15 a month at Libro.fm

5. A car vacuum to clean up crumbs

You’d be surprised at how dirty the car can get when you’re spending so much time in it. A small vacuum is just the thing to keep stashed under the seat or in the trunk for cleaning quick messes, whether they’re crumbs from little passengers or a quick deep clean on the carpets.

ThisWorx Handheld Portable Car Vacuum is the #1 best-selling vacuum on Amazon with over 230,000 sold. A powerful little beast, it takes up almost no space and cleans up like vacuums three times its size.

$31 at Amazon

6. Dramamine for when you get the winding road woozies

Those long and winding National Park roads and your probable compulsion to look at your phone—either to follow maps or to page through your photos—are a recipe for disaster.

Even if you're the type who "never gets motion sickness" (famous last words), trust us. Dramamine is an $11 lifesaver you won't regret having stashed in your glove compartment.

$11 at Amazon

7. An affordable dash cam to capture the views

Those views are going to take your breath away. You'll want nothing more than to take your eyes off the road to capture the stunning vistas. This handy Garmin mini dash cam will not only allow you to be in the moment, it'll capture beautiful videos you'll be able to relive again and again.

In some states, a dash cam is considered an obstruction and can be considered illegal if you get pulled over. This tiny cam is the size of a car key. It fits right behind your review mirror and passes code in all 50 states!

$130 at Amazon

8. A customizable car mattress

Remember being a kid and trying desperately to make that back seat feel comfortable while seat belt buckles dug into your back? Those days are long behind you with this genius inflatable trunk mattress that can be inflated and folded to turn the trunk or the back seat into a sleep surface for one to four people.

$60 at Amazon

9. A fast-charging car charger for two

Stop fighting with your co-pilot about who gets to charge their phone. This Anker car charger can accommodate two phones (or a phone and a tablet) and can charge both lightning-quick with a 40-watt output.

$20 at Amazon

10. An instant camera for classic trip pics

Wherever you go, it’s always nice to have a camera on hand. We advocate for putting your smartphone down and going analog!

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 Neo Classic is our top favorite instant camera. It doesn’t need any batteries and develops great quality instant photos in seconds. Get instant photo gratification and analog memories to keep.

$170 at Amazon

11. An essential organizer for every cord

Has anyone seen that C-cord? Your camera takes a micro-B, your Kindle takes a mini-B your iPhone takes a lightning cord: Don't let your lap turn into a sea of mismatched charging cords and 2% phone batteries.

One of these beauties will keep all of your cords and ports neatly organized for a quick and uncluttered recharge. Organization never looked so sweet.

$15 at Amazon

12. A fully stocked first aid kit

Whether you've met with a scrape on the trail or you have a run-in with a thorn bush, you're going to need a well-stocked first aid kit.

This one has everything you need, whether you're tackling a tenacious splinter, patching up a skinned knee or wrapping a sprained ankle. Plus it's well organized and labeled so you won't find yourself getting frazzled when trying to patch up a wound.

$46 at Amazon

13. A water filter to clean out funky water

If you have a thirst for adventure, quench it safely with this compact, personal water filtration system by LifeStraw. Life on the road can make hydration unpredictable. Whether you're looking at a clear (but questionable) stream or a suspect-looking park spigot, the LifeStraw will clear that water and make it potable in no time.

With claims to remove 99.9999% of waterborne bacteria, 99.9% of waterborne protozoan parasites and up to 0.2 microns, this little tool is super handy to have on hand when thirst hits and there is only funky water to be found!

$27 at Amazon

14. The best headlamp for hands-free illumination

A good headlamp keeps your hands free.

A good headlamp is a near necessity for road trips on unpredictable roads. This one by Black Diamond totally eliminates the need for someone holding a flashlight while you change out a flat tire or for when you need to look in the trunk to grab something you accidentally packed away.

Plus it's perfect for setting up camp or walking on trails at sunset.

$44 at Amazon

15. A portable jumper kit

It can be tough to wait for a jump when you're miles from civilization. This pre-charged jumper kit allows for you to jump your car without a buddy to help you out. It's the fallback safety tool you need whenever you're driving in unpredictable areas.

Reviewers like this one for being super compact, offering a rapid charge and for its accompanying floodlight.

$60 at Amazon

16. A roadside safety kit

Hopefully you'll only need a quick jump, but if your car troubles require more, this fully stocked roadside emergency kit will have you covered.

It has compressed air, a tire repair kit, a tow rope and anything else you might need in the case of an unexpected breakdown.

$89 at Amazon

17. A headrest pillow to keep your head up

Ever get a sore neck after driving for a couple of hours? Blankets and cozy pillows aren’t just for passengers. This memory foam headrest pillow keeps your head comfortable during the trip. It can be adjusted to grip the car’s headrest and is a great addition if your built-in headrest is not up to your comfort standards.

The pillow comes with a spare extension strap in case you lose one or a strap breaks. Even better? After the trip, you can unzip the casing and give it a good clean in the washing machine.

$24 at Amazon

18. A weighted blanket to stay cozy and calm

If hitting the road makes your palms sweat, bring a calming tool along. The 15-pound Gravity Blanket is the best weighted blanket we tested this year in terms of quality and performance. It's long-lasting, has equally distributed weight and is easy to clean, giving you the best bang for your buck.

$174 at Gravity Blankets

19. An A/C air freshener to keep your car smelling clean

After days in the car, things are bound to start smelling funky.

This air freshener clips onto your car air vents. Let it sit there for a light scent, or turn on the air to push out a power-wash of fragrance to clear the air. Reviewers describe the scent as a bright citrusy smell, so it's also great for reviving you along long stretches of road.

$13 at Amazon

20. Bluetooth headphones for long rides

For a comfortable fit that blocks out sound and won't fall out of your ears when you're sleeping, SleepPhones are just the thing you need for comforting sounds on long drives.

They are comfortable, have a battery that lasts 24 hours and are made of pillow-soft fleece. You might wonder how SleepPhones weren’t invented sooner.

When we tested SleepPhones, we found they were amazing for people who had trouble falling and staying asleep—especially if you’re sensitive to sounds. If you’re hoping to get some shut-eye on the long drive but happen to be taking the trip with some chatty Cathys, this is perfect for you.

$100 at Amazon

21. A portable hotspot for long trips

If you’re taking work on the road—or just want to stay connected—a mobile hotspot router means you can keep in touch. The only thing that might be missing on the road is Wi-Fi; with the Netgear Mobil Hotspot, you’ll be able to do your work on the go, whether you’re out in the desert or in the passenger seat.

Netgear’s Nighthawk provides internet for up to 20 devices, so you’ll be able to connect all the devices you’ll need.

$285 at Walmart

22. Mad Libs for restless kiddos

If you’re looking for something fun to do during the long road trip—and a game that even the driver can join in to play—Mad Libs is a classic. Listed for ages eight and up, Mad Libs uses nouns, adjectives and verbs to create gut-busting funny stories.

Plus, it helps kids learn their grammar while having fun, which is just an added benefit to this boredom-busting game.

$6 at Amazon

23. A water bottle to stay hydrated on the go

The Brita BB11 Premium topped our best water bottles tested this year for good reason. It has a slim design that can be tucked into a bag or side pocket, and it’s made of sturdy stainless steel.

The bottle comes with a Brita filter insert, so even if you fill it up in a rest-stop sink, it will still taste great. It comes in a variety of colors, so you can get a couple for the family before you set off on your trip.

$30 at Amazon

24. A porta-potty for a moving car

These are the things you don't want to think about, but they are so necessary. When you're off on the open road—or driving from the Grand Canyon's North Rim to the South Rim—there aren't a whole lot of clean opportunities for quick bladder relief.

Keep those urinary tract infections at bay. One of these smart and leak-proof receptacles are an absolute necessity for when nature calls.

$13 at Amazon

25. A portable bidet

Nothing says funky like days on the road without a shower. Tushy's little portable bidet will have you feeling daisy-fresh following any fast food doozies. It's perfectly angled to get in there good to get you nice and clean.

$29 at Tushy

