National parks for nature lovers who hate crowds: See America's 10 least-visited gems

Want to experience the great outdoors without crowds this summer? Consider these lesser-known, untapped national parks that had the least visitors in 2021.

There are 63 national parks in the U.S. and 423 national park sites overall. But even with vast options, 25% of total recreation visits occurred at the top eight most-visited parks, which accounts for just 2% of all parks in the National Park System.

“We’re happy to see so many visitors returning to iconic parks like Yellowstone and Yosemite, but there are hundreds more that should be on everyone’s bucket list,” said National Park Service Director Chuck Sams in a February news release.

A couple gets married at Taft Point in California's Yosemite National Park on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. The viewpoint overlooks Yosemite Valley, including El Capitan, a popular vertical ascent for rock climbers across the globe.
Some parks are hard to reach, like Alaska's Gates of the Arctic – the least-visited national park last year, with 7,362 recreational visits – or National Park of American Samoa, the second least visited national park, with 8,495 visitors in 2021.

If you're looking for some hidden gems with less traffic on the hiking trail, be sure to add these 10 less-recognized national parks to your list.

Kobuk Valley, Alaska

At Kobuk Valley National Park, visitors are able to experience unique Alaskan wildlife, sand dunes, the ancient Kobuk River and more. Half a million caribou migrate through the park each fall.

Kobuk Valley had a total of 11,540 visitors in 2021.

A brown bear wanders near the waterline at aurora at Kobuk National Park.
North Cascades, Washington

Explore the jagged peaks, alpine landscape and more than 300 glaciers of North Cascades National Park, less than three hours from Seattle.

“Listen to cascading waters in forested valleys. Witness a landscape sensitive to the Earth's changing climate,” reads the park's website.

North Cascades had a total of 17,855 visitors in 2021.

People jump off a dock at North Cascades National Park.
Mountain goats are seen at North Cascades National Park.
Lake Clark, Alaska

Visitors can witness shimmering turquoise lakes reflecting dramatic mountain backdrops at Lake Clark National Park and Preserve. The park offers access to steaming volcanoes, outstanding fishing, and a wilderness like no other.

Crescent Lake, the park's most visited destination, is home to brown and black bears hunting for sockeye and silver salmon.

Lake Clark had a total of 18,278 visitors in 2021.

A starry night sky is reflected upon Lake Clark.
Isle Royale, Michigan

The great Lake Superior is home to Isle Royale National Park, a remote and rugged group of over 400 islands with 165 miles of trails and 36 campgrounds.

The park's highest peak, Mount Desor, towers at 1,334 feet.

Isle Royale had a total of 25,844 visitors in 2021.

Two moose calves walk into a creek at Isle Royale National Park, a remote and rugged group of over 400 islands with 165 miles of trails and 36 campgrounds.
The Ranger III boat docked during sunset is seen from Rock Harbor.
Greenbelt Park, Maryland

With a 172-site campground, nine miles of trails and three picnic areas, Greenbelt National Park is a hidden jewel and "urban oasis" just 10 miles from Washington, D.C., monument attractions.

Greenbelt Park had a total of 23,893 visitors in 2021.

Wrangell-St. Elias, Alaska

The largest national park, Wrangell-St. Elias National Park equals six Yellowstones and contains North America’s largest subpolar icefield, Bagley Icefield. Braided rivers or streams lead visitors to numerous glaciers, historic mining sites and provide a front-row seat to Alaskan Wildlife.

Wrangell-St. Elias had a total of 50,189 visitors in 2021.

Views seen at Wrangell-St. Elias National Park in Alaska.
Dry Tortugas, Florida

Accessible only by boat or seaplane, Dry Tortugas National Park, situated at the southwest corner of the Florida Keys reef system, is a 100-square mile remote park featuring Fort Jefferson – one of the nation’s largest 19th century forts in the United States – and seven small islands.

With 99% of the park being picturesque blue waters, the best way to see this park is by getting in and exploring the third largest reef systems in the world.

Dry Tortugas had a total of 83,817 visitors in 2021.

A baby turtle swims near the surface at Dry Tortugas National Park.
A bird soars over Fort Jefferson at Dry Tortugas National Park.
Glacier Bay, Alaska

Glacier Bay National Park is part of a 25-million acre World Heritage Site – one of the world’s largest international protected areas – and covers 3.3 million acres of rugged mountains, glaciers, emerald green forests and wild coastlines.

Glacier Bay had a total of 89,768 visitors in 2021.

Steller Sea Lions are seen at Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve in Alaska. Though the number of sea lions is growing in Glacier Bay, the population in Western Alaska has decreased by 80% since the late 1970s, according to NPS.
A Humpback Whale pokes its head out at Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve in Alaska.
Great Basin, Nevada

Explore ancient bristlecone pines, bask in the darkest of night skies, summit Wheeler Peak and explore subterranean passages at Great Basin National Park.

Great Basin had a total of 144,875 visitors.

Stars emerge in the night sky above an ancient Bristlecone pine tree in this twilight view at Great Basin National Park, Nevada.
Congaree, South Carolina

The Congaree and Wateree Rivers provide for “astonishing biodiversity” in Congaree National Park, an untapped gem home to the largest intact expanse of old growth bottomland hardwood forest in the southeast. A 50-mile recreational paddle trail extends from the state capital of Columbia downstream to the park.

Congaree had a total of 215,181 visitors.

Wood Ducks are seen swimming in flood water at Congaree National Park.
