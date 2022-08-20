National Park reopening, London strikes: 5 things to know this weekend

Editors
·4 min read

Death Valley National Park reopens after flooding closures

Popular sections of Death Valley National Park are reopening Saturday two weeks after massive flooding that caused millions of dollars in damage to roads and facilities. The National Park Service cautioned visitors to expect traffic and delays, warning not to rely on GPS navigation as certain roads may still be closed while crews continue to clean up the damage. Monsoonal storms have also impacted Joshua Tree National Park and the Mojave National Preserve this summer. The National Weather Service said another moisture surge is expected this weekend, with mountain and desert thunderstorms likely into next week.

Prefer to listen? Check out the 5 Things podcast

London train workers continue strike

A rail strike is set for Saturday in the U.K., just one day after Friday's London Underground strike brought the capital's transportation to a halt. England has seen a summer of strikes by workers demanding higher wages as a response to soaring food and energy price hikes. More unions are planning strikes as Britain faces its worst cost-of-living crisis in decades. Postal workers, lawyers, British Telecom staff and port workers have all announced walkouts for later this month. U.K. inflation hit a 40-year high of 10.1% in July, and the Bank of England says it could rise to 13% amid a recession later this year.

35 years ago, the world fell in love with 'Dirty Dancing'

Sunday marks the 35th anniversary of "Dirty Dancing," the 1987 film starring Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze, who died of pancreatic cancer age 57 in 2007. The movie was a cultural phenomenon that grossed $218 million in global box office and won an Oscar for best original song "(I've Had) The Time of My Life," sung by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes. Swayze's widow Lisa Niemi reflected on her late husband's legacy in honor of his birthday Thursday. "I don't think there's anything I don't miss about him," told Entertainment Tonight. "I feel like he's with me every day." In 2020, Lionsgate Studios CEO Jon Feltheimer confirmed that Grey, 62, will executive produce and star in a new version of the 1987 film.

'Game of Thrones' prequel series premieres on HBO

A new "Game of Thrones" prequel, "House of the Dragon," premieres this Sunday. The new show is based on author George R. R. Martin's 2018 Fire & Blood, a book that details the rise and fall of the Targaryen family. The cast and producers admitted that they're worried about living up to the popularity of the original series, which was one of the most popular TV franchises of all time. You can stream "House of the Dragon" on HBO Max starting Sunday.

📰 Did you follow the news this week? Test your memory with our quiz. 

'Reliable Sources' broadcasts for final time, host Brian Stelter leaves CNN

CNN’s weekly "Reliable Sources" media show will be broadcast for the final time Sunday and its host, Brian Stelter, is leaving the network. CNN has been looking to cut costs but also to put forth a less opinionated product. Stelter wrote the 2020 book "Hoax" about Fox News Channel and been critical of the network, making him a frequent target of conservative critics. "Reliable Sources" celebrated its 30-year anniversary in March, making it the longest-running show on CNN. "It was a rare privilege to lead a weekly show focused on the press at a time when it has never been more consequential," Stelter said in a statement to NPR Thursday. He added that he's been grateful his show put so much effort into "the media, truth and the stories that shape our world."

FILE - Brian Stelter attends the 15th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute in New York on Dec. 12, 2021. CNN says it has canceled its weekly program on the media, ‘Reliable Sources,’ and host Brian Stelter will be leaving the network. The show, which predated Stelter's arrival from The New York Times, will have its last telecast on Sunday. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) ORG XMIT: NYET430
FILE - Brian Stelter attends the 15th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute in New York on Dec. 12, 2021. CNN says it has canceled its weekly program on the media, ‘Reliable Sources,’ and host Brian Stelter will be leaving the network. The show, which predated Stelter's arrival from The New York Times, will have its last telecast on Sunday. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) ORG XMIT: NYET430

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: National Park reopening, London strikes: 5 things to know this weekend

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Warner Bros. Discovery Cuts Four Top OWN Execs (EXCLUSIVE)

    Warner Bros. Discovery has let go of four top executives, including Karen Grant-Selma and Jennifer Giddens, at the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN), Variety has learned exclusively. Grant-Selma serves as general counsel for the network, while Giddens is chief marketing officer. Additionally, Nicole Nichols, OWN’s executive vice president of communications, is exiting her role at the […]

  • ‘House Of The Dragon’: HBO’s Largest Marketing Push Ever Valued At $100M+ Tentpole Proportions

    EXCLUSIVE: For all the noise about David Zaslav’s quest to find $3 billion in cost-saving initiatives at the newly merged Warner Bros Discovery, what remains important to the new CEO is to spend on content where those dollars pay off. And where is that? Why, on the launch of HBO’s near $200M Game of Thrones […]

  • Streaming: Sports may 'be the last thing holding the cable bundle together,' expert says

    Axios Media Reporter Sara Fischer breaks down the latest decisions being made at Warner Bros. Discovery after CNN's Brian Stelter leaves the network and reorganizes programming, in addition to looking at the overall streaming landscape, the Big Ten's media deal, and Oracle's audit of TikTok.

  • Hawaii Volcanoes National Park reopens popular lava tube after 'unusual' rock movement

    After an 18-day closure following 'potentially dangerous' rock movement, the accessible lava tube reopens to visitors.

  • Why Are All Those Shows Leaving HBO Max? It’s Complicated

    The streaming platform has been steadily pulling both original series and films from its catalog, mostly affecting family and children's programming

  • Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True, 4, Models All Pink Outfit in Adorable Photo Shoot

    The 4-year-old is quite the fashionista in mom Khloé Kardashian’s recent Instagram post

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Canada not counting out underdog Czechs in world juniors semifinals

    EDMONTON — Nathan Gaucher has been having a pretty special summer. In early July, the 18-year-old from Chambly, Que., heard his name called 22nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the NHL entry draft. Now, he's working on making another dream come true as he and Team Canada battle for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. "It's been a lot of focus on hockey," he said. "Sometimes in the summer you want to take your mind off. But I can't complain one bit about this summer. It was

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • Summer, increased scrutiny to blame for small crowds at world juniors: Hockey Canada

    EDMONTON — Empty seats have been a staple at the unusual world junior hockey championship in Edmonton this month — and Hockey Canada says scandals surrounding the organization are, in part, holding fans back. While the tournament usually sees thousands of avid hockey lovers turn out for each game, the average attendance for the tournament's 20 preliminary round matches was 1,319. Hockey Canada said there are "a few reasons" people have opted to stay home for the rescheduled 2022 tournament. "Fir

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Elks running back James Wilder Jr. says his CFL season is over due to injury

    EDMONTON — Running back James Wilder Jr. of the Edmonton Elks says his 2022 CFL season is over. Wilder Jr. wrote on his Instagram account that he's been told his '22 campaign is done and the only way he can resume playing is to undergo surgery. "I was told by docs that my season is over and the only way I can ever play again is getting neck/spine surgery," Wilder Jr. wrote. "I've been so numb I don't even know how to process this to even know what I want do do. "This isn't a retirement speech by

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.

  • Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action. After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning. Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0. Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three run

  • Joy Drop: Nunavut wrestler shows the power of communities that invest in athletes

    As the last few weeks of summer go by, joys are abundant. The sounds of laughter on patios, the roaring of oceans, or the stillness of a quiet summer evening is truly something we have been lucky to experience. I hope that blooming herbs, bright flowers, and lots of ice cream are punctuating your beautiful summer. With August comes the promise of fall, the beginnings of league play but also the end of one of the hottest leagues running: the WNBA. The playoffs have begun! This is the last season

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • Slumping Blue Jays confident better days are around the corner

    The Blue Jays are in the middle of another losing skid but interim manager John Schneider says the team is too talented not to break out of it.