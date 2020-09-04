National Nutrition Week 2020: From Apple, Orange to Spinach, Here Are 11 Fruits and Vegetables Which Should be Part of Your Diet Daily

National Nutrition Week is observed annually in India from September 1 to 7 to make people aware of the importance of focusing on their diet and eating habits. This one-week event, which takes place in the first week of September, was launched by the Food and Nutrition Board in 1982. We mostly see people give diet the least priority, which is definitely not good in the long run. It is necessary for each and every one of us to realise how important it is to have the recommended dietary intake (RDI) of both micronutrients and macronutrients. On the occasion of National Nutrition Week 2020, we share with you 11 fruits and vegetables which include apple, orange, spinach and many others, that you must try to eat on a regular basis. Papaya to Red Bell Peppers, Here Are 5 Foods You Must Eat For Anti-Ageing Effects.

Also Read | National Nutrition Week 2020: Most Basic Nutrition Facts We All Must Know About Healthy Diet And Food Intake

Irrespective of whether you are vegetarian or non-vegetarian, be sure to include fruits and vegetables daily in your diet. These foods are rich in fibre, vitamins and minerals, which are responsible for the smooth functioning of the body. Fibres are responsible for a healthy digestive tract and also aid in reducing blood sugar levels. Fibre-rich fruits and vegetables also help reduce the level of the hunger hormone ghrelin, which contributes to weight loss by helping avoid overeating. Also, vitamins and minerals in fruits and vegetables improve heart health and also strengthen the immune system. Here's a look at 11 healthy fruits and vegetables which you must include in your diet daily to avoid nutritional deficiency. Cauliflower Health Benefits: From Smooth Digestion to Strong Bones, Here Are Five Reasons to Eat This Cruciferous Vegetable.

11 Healthy Fruits & Vegetables

Also Read | National Nutrition Week 2020: What Are Nutrients? From Proteins to Lipids, Different Types of Nutrients Our Body Needs

1. Apple

View photos

Apples (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Apple is rich in fibre and a good source of polyphenol which improves heart health. The pectin fibre in apple acts as prebiotic which enhances the gut health. Also, there is a saying, 'An apple a day, keeps the doctor away'.

2. Banana

View photos

Bananas (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Banana comes along with potassium which helps reduce blood pressure level and improves heart health. This delicious fruit also acts as a good stress buster. Banana also consists of complex carbohydrates which refill the depleted glycogen level in the body, which, in turn, helps provide energy to the body.

3. Orange

View photos

Oranges Health Benefits (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Orange is a good source of vitamin C which helps boost immunity. This citrus fruit is also good for skin health as it helps in the production of collagen.

4. Pineapple

View photos

Story continues