National museum to ‘rematriate’ stolen totem to Canadian tribe

A delegation from the Nisga'anation marks the beginning of the return of the totem pole to British Columbia, Canada in Edinburgh - Sally Anderson / Alamy Live News

A “spiritual” totem pole is to be “rematriated” to Canada after Scotland’s national museum was told the exhibit had been stolen.

A ceremony was held on Monday to prepare for the return of the 36-foot pole, which is being sent back to the Nisga’a nation, an indigenous people based in British Columbia.

The return of the pole is being described as “rematriation”, which grounds the process of recovering belongings in indigenous law and is more closely in alignment with Nisga’a matrilineal society.

It had been in the UK for almost a century after it was bought by the National Museum of Scotland from Marius Barbeau, a celebrated Canadian anthropologist.

However, the Nisga’a people claimed it was taken without their consent, while locals were away hunting.

The museum agreed to give the pole back, saying that while it had acted in “good faith”, Mr Barbeau acquired the pole from someone who did not have the “cultural authority” to sell it.

The pole, made almost entirely out of a single piece of red cedar, features carvings of animals, humans and family crests which tell the story of a Nisga’a warrior who was killed in battle.

It is thought to be the first item of its kind to be returned by a UK national museum.

The pole will be flown home from Edinburgh by the Canadian air force - Sally Anderson / Alamy Live News

Amy Parent, chair in indigenous education at the Simon Fraser University, in Vancouver, British Columbia, said there was a similar item being kept at the British Museum in London.

She said there had initially been “a clash of worldviews and misunderstandings” with the Scottish museum as the Nisga’a saw the pole as a “living being” rather than an object that could be owned.

“It was something that we felt had been illegally acquired by the museum through the help of the Canadian government,” Dr Parent said. “It took some time to work through these tensions.

“In December, the museum notified us that they had agreed to our claim and would be returning the pole to us. Since that time, we’ve undergone massive preparations, both technically and culturally.”

A delegation travelled to Edinburgh to oversee the start of the repatriation process. A scaffold is to be put up around the pole before it is lowered. It will eventually be flown across the Atlantic by the Canadian air force.

Chief Earl Stephens, the head of the Nisga’a Nation, said: “In Nisg̱a’a culture, we believe that this pole is alive with the spirit of our ancestors.

A delegation from the Nisga'a nation admire their pole at the National Museum of Scotland - Sally Anderson / Alamy Live News

“After nearly 100 years, we are finally able to bring our dear relative home to rest on Nisg̱a’a lands.

“It means so much for us to have the Ni’isjoohl memorial pole returned to us, so that we can connect our family, nation and our future generations with our living history.”

Dr John Giblin, keeper of global arts culture and design at the National Museum of Scotland, said the decision to give the totem back had been “complicated” but he believed it had been the correct one.

Negotiations began last summer, with evidence in museum records showing that Mr Barbeau had bought the pole, rather than stealing it. However, research has now shown that the person selling it did not have authority to do so.

Mr Barbeau had received the Order of Canada for his work, including cultural studies of the indigenous First Nations, and collecting folklore and folk songs.

Dr Giblin said: “I’m really pleased that the pole will be returning to its home where its spiritual, cultural, historical significance is most keenly felt.”